Paul DeJong's two-run homer with one out in the seventh inning helped the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 before a crowd of 44,654 Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
Yairo Munoz led off the inning with a two-strike single to left. An out later, DeJong hit a changeup from Michael Lorenzen into the left-field stands to break the 1-1 tie and give the Cardinals the lead.
DeJong entered the game in a 3-for-43 nosedive at the plate and was 0-for-3 Thursday before his game-winning blast. The homer was his first since May 18.
“I was taking too many heaters (fastballs) early in the count and expanding (the strike zone) after that," DeJong said. "When I realized I’d missed a pitch to hit, I’d get anxious and want to swing.”
Added manager Mike Shildt said, “He’s a patient guy, but he’s probably been chasing around the perimeter of the zone more than he would like.”
Coming on in relief of starter Dakota Hudson after Andrew Miller got a key strikeout of Joey Votto in the top of the seventh, John Gant picked up with win in relief, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Jordan Hicks worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, his 13th of the season.
Harrison Bader led off the Cardinals third with a single. Dakota Hudson followed with a bunt that hugged the third-base line. He was thrown out, but Bader hustled all the way to third on the play.
Matt Carpenter followed by hitting a 2-2 pitch through the drawn-in infield and into right field to put the Redbirds on top 1-0.
Cincinnati tied it the fourth as Jesse Winker singled with one out and Yasiel Puig followed with a double into the left-field corner. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Tucker Barnhart hit a sacrifice fly to left, tying the game at 1-1.
• BOX SCORE: Cardinals 3, Reds 1
Marcell Ozuna led off the Redbird fourth by beating out a grounder down the third-base line. Dexter Fowler followed with a hit-and-run single to right that put runners at first and third with no outs.
After getting Kolten Wong and Matt Wieters on strikeouts and a Fowler steal of second, Reds starter Antony DeSclafani walked Harrison Bader to load the bases. But Dakota Hudson struck out to end the threat.
Through four innings, DeSclafani had struck out six.
The Reds got a two-out single from Eugenio Suarez and a walk from Derek Dietrich in the opening inning. In the Cardinals' second, Marcell Ozuna singled to lead off, advanced on a groundout and stole third with one out. But he too was stranded.
The Reds' Nick Senzel doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the third, but Dakota Hudson followed up by striking out Joey Votto and getting Eugenio Suarez on a groundout.
Carpenter, Wong, Ozuna and Fowler stole bases for the Cardinals, who are tied with Milwaukee for the NL lead with 37 steals. Wong became the only player in the major leagues who has 10 steals without being caught.
HUDSON LOOKS TO BUILD ON STRONG MAY
Following Wednesday's rainout, it'll be Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals against the Reds' Antony DeScalfani Thursday in the 12:15 p.m. game to wrap up the homestand at Busch Stadium.
Wednesday's makeup will be played on Saturday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-night doubleheader.
Hudson (4-3, 3.94) was among the Cards' most reliable starters in May, coming through with six quality starts and a 2.80 earned-run average. In 35 1/3 innings, the righthander allowed just 11 earned runs.
The Reds will counter Thursday with DeSclafani (2-3, 4.97). In 12 career games, including 11 starts, against the Redbirds, the Cincinnati righthander is 6-2 with a 3.45 ERA. The long ball has caused him some trouble of late — he's allowed eight homers over his last four starts.
The Cardinals have a number of hitters who've excelled against DeSclafani, including Harrison Bader (.667, one RBI), Paul Goldschmidt (.533, home run, three RBIs), Matt Carpenter (.458, three homers, four RBIs) and Marcell Ozuna (.294, one homer, four RBIs).
The Cardinals, however, are just 2-9 following off days this season.
Following today's game, it's off to Chicago for the Cardinals, who play 1:20 p.m. Friday, 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Wrigley Field. The road trip also features three games at the Miami Marlins and then three in New York against the Mets.
MAYERS' REHAB
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that the rehabilitation of righthander's Mike Mayers is going "great."
Mayers has been sidelined with a right shoulder lat strain.
"He's ahead of schedule,'' the manager said. "He throws a bullpen either tomorrow or Saturday and he's throwing great. Everybody's tickled that he's this far ahead of where they thought he might be based on what he had. He's not being rushed at all, he's just recovered really well and being very diligent."
Shildt expects Mayers to be pitching somewhere before the end of the month.
RAIN CONCERNS
Shildt is trying not to let the spotty weather impact him or his ballclub.
"For me, it's not that big a deal,'' the manager said. "You can't control it. ... When I think about things like rain, I'm not thinking about what I can actually do or think about lineups that aren't there yet. Not to the point that I can think about it.
"Sometimes it rains ... just deal with it, you know. It doesn't impact me a lot."
Later, Shildt added: "They tell me to play, we play. They tell me to sit in here and wait to play, we wait. They tell me to go home, I go home. Tell me what the time the game is tomorrow, I'll show up."
KIMBREL IS A CUB
Shildt was asked about the Chicago Cubs signing ace reliever Craig Kimbrel.
"We'll find out,'' he said. "I have no idea what he's been doing, but clearly he's a guy who's had success at the back-end of games. We enjoy competition; we'll see what it's about."
CARDINALS LINEUP
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Paul DeJong, SS
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Dexter Fowler, RF
Kolten Wong, 2B
Matt Wieters, C
Harrison Bader, CF
Dakota Hudson, P
REDS LINEUP
Nick Senzel, CF
Joey Votto, 1B
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
Derek Dietrich, 2B
Jesse Winker, LF
Yasiel Puig, RF
Jose Iglesias, SS
Tucker Barnhart, C
Anthony DeSclafani, P