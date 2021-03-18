DeJong, Gorman heat up after slow starts; Cards overcome Marlins 7-5

JUPITER, Fla. —When shortstop Paul DeJong, looking more and more as if he will be the Cardinals' cleanup man on opening day, went two for 23 to start the spring, there were those who wondered if he should be dropped down the order a bit. But manager Mike Shildt constantly has reaffirmed his faith in DeJong during his pre-game Zooms and DeJong responded with a two-run homer in the first Thursday night and added a single and scored a run in the fourth inning.

The homer was the first of the spring for DeJong, who left the field hitting .179. He said after he came out of the game that Shildt had told DeJong basically the same thing he had told the media.

"I never once worried and I want to thank Mike for pulling me aside," said DeJong. "He told me he wasn't worried about me.

"Just for him to say that to meant a lot. I've got to enjoy playing this game and not be so hard on myself to try to produce."

Shildt dismissed his influence. "I did my job," he said "I'm comfortable that Paul would have done what he did, regardless. It's nice he mentioned it. I had complete confidence that he was going to be fine."