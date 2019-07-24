PITTSBURGH — An inning that tied a major-league record was followed soon after by a shortstop who set a club record as the Cardinals rallied, romped, and routed the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Paul DeJong became the first everyday shortstop in the 128 seasons of Cardinal baseball to hit three home runs in a single game.
DeJong's first homer keyed a nine-run inning that set all sorts of records and his final homer catapulted the Cardinals to a 14-8 victory at PNC Park. The Cardinals won for the 10th time in 12 games and remained a 1/2-game back of the first-place Chicago Cubs. They have assured a series win in their fourth consecutive series since the All-Star break, and on Thursday they can go for a four-game sweep of the Bucs in Pittsburgh and try to complete a 7-1 road trip against division rivals.
DeJong had four hits and scored four runs.
His was the 22nd three-homer game in Cardinals history, and the first since Paul Goldschmidt had three homers earlier this season in Milwaukee. The only other Cardinal to play shortstop and have a three-homer game was Frank Shugart in 1894. He had the first official three-homer game for the club, and he played outfield mostly that season.
DeJong is the 13th player and second Paul in Cardinal history to have a three-homer game. His 14 total bases in a single game is also a rarity for shortstops.
The onrush of runs -- you can read about the record-setting inning below -- made a winner of Adam Wainwright. The righthander allowed four runs of vie hits and four walks through five innings. He fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before the Cardinals rumbled back with the nine-run second inning.,
Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run in his third consecutive game at PNC Park, tying a career long streak of homers. He took over the team lead with his 21st homer.
***
Cardinals tie major-league record with extra-base hits in one inning, pull away from Pirates
The first inning Wednesday looked a lot like the first inning Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates ambushed the Cardinals starter for a quick, early lead.
And then came the inning unlike many others.
The Cardinals rallied with nine runs and eight extra-base hits in the top of the second inning. The eight extra-base hits tied a major-league record for extra-base hits in a single inning, and it has been done five times now in big-league history. The last team to do it was the Cardinals in July 2012 against the Chicago Cubs.
The inning opened with Paul Goldschmidt reaching via error, and it continued with home runs by Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner, and after the boomerang, Goldschmidt. Knizner's two-run homer with no outs in the inning was the first of his major-league career. Goldschmidt's homer was his third in as many games this week and his fourth in four consecutive games against the Pirates.
In addition to the three homers, the Cardinals had five doubles in the inning. Kolten Wong had two of them.
That nine-run burst put the Cardinals ahead 9-2.
DeJong added a second homer later, and the Cardinals are going into the bottom of the sixth leading 13-4.
The 23 total bases in the second inning are a new club record for the expansion era, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
All of the runs in the record inning came off of Pirates starter Jordan Lyles.
***
Munoz on the move as Cardinals continue to explore ways to keep him in lineup
If it's Wednesday, it must be left field.
There is a phrase that pinballs around sportswriting every so often -- or at least did decades ago -- that was most often used on the NBA beat, in my experience. The 13-day, seven-city road trips can get a little much, one day melting into the next, one airport feeling just another another, and eventually there's little tether to time.
"If it's Tuesday, it must be Portland," they'd say, tying the day of the week the geography or the other way around.
Baseball, with its series, allows players and writers and support staff to actually unpack for a few days, so it has a different relationship between the calendar and geography.
Not so for Yairo Munoz.
At third base on Sunday, Munoz was in center on Monday and Tuesday, and if it's Wednesday it must be left field.
Sure enough, Munoz is starting in left field.
As the Cardinals pair Adam Wainwright with Andrew Knizner again, they are clearly trotting Munoz out more and more in the outfield to find a way to keep his bat in the lineup when Matt Carpenter returns. Munoz has been one of the more consistent offensive threats on this road trip, and his versatility makes it possible for him to see several positions in the field and keep that one position the Cardinals want for him -- in the lineup.
The Cardinals have won nine of 11 games and they can find themselves at least in a tie for first place in the National League Central at some point this evening.
They go for a third consecutive win here in Pittsburgh this week with a slightly altered lineup, and not just with Munoz moving from center to left. Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in consecutive games at PNC Park, is shifting down to cleanup.
Here is the lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Yairo Munoz, LF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
Check back later this evening for any updates and news or notes that should surface across the water from downtown Pittsburgh. This blog will be updated.