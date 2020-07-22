DeJong picks up where he left off in March as Cardinals beat Royals 6-3

But, with deception, came lack of velocity, as Cecil barely touched 80 m.p.h. in his recent sessions. He was slated to pitch in Tuesday’s intrasquad game but, when he was warming up in the second inning, the game was stopped by rain and he didn't appear.

By taking Cecil off the 40-man roster, a spot was created to be filled probably by young righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley.

Wong out with stiff neck; Miller goes on 10-day IL

Second baseman Kolten Wong is the only regular out of the Cardinals’ projected lineup as they prepare to play the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium in their lone exhibition game of the spring.

Manager Mike Shildt said Wong had a stiff neck sustained by sliding into second base on a steal attempt in Tuesday’s squad game. “Not anything that we feel like is going to prevent him from Friday (opening day),” said Shildt. “But he woke up a little stiff. Clearly don't need to push today.

Shildt doubted, though, that infielder Brad Miller, who has had right heel inflammation, would be ready and, in fact Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday afternoon.