Despite COVID-19, Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up will continue ... virtually

Relief pitching, and what’s really happening in the bullpen, will be kicked around on Jan. 17 by the Cardinals’ relief corps and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd as moderated by former Cardinals reliever Rick Horton, now a broadcaster.

The outfielders, along with coaches Willie McGee and Jeff Albert, will go over defensive and offensive plans, in a discussion with radio play-by-play man John Rooney.

Manager Mike Shildt and bench coach Oliver Marmol will discuss what it takes to run a game and shortstop DeJong will lay out his favorite meals as broadcaster Brad Thompson moderates.

A group of Cardinals wives also will talk about life at home with a baseball player.

On the Warm-Up’s final day, Jan. 18, pitching coach Mike Maddux will sit down with his staff of potential starters, moderated by Greg Amsinger of MLB Network.

Current Gold Glove winner Tyler O’Neill and three-time winner Goldschmidt will discuss defense with Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, a 13-time Gold Glove winner, as moderated by Edmonds, whose glove was Gold eight times.