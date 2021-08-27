Despite recent struggles, Cardinals lose no ground in wild-card race

PITTSBURGH — The five teams involved in the race for the second wild-card berth in the National League playoff picture hardly can be considered to be “racing.”

Before Friday night’s games began, Cincinnati, San Diego, the Cardinals, Philadelphia and New York all had played a total of 15 games — three apiece —since the end of play Sunday. Those teams had won two games — one by second wild-card leader Cincinnati and one by the Cardinals. San Diego, Philadelphia and the Mets each had lost all three games it had played.

So, when action, as it were, resumes Friday night, the Cardinals still trail Cincinnati by 4 ½ games and San Diego by 2 1/2 while the Phillies and Mets both have fallen under .500 (the Mets are five under) are losing relevance.

J.A. Happ, author of four strong starts since he arrived from Minnesota, will face the Pirates for the third time this month on Friday. In the first two, he has given up three runs and seven runs in 12 innings, striking out 13. Tyler O'Neill, who had a back ailment, is back in left field Edmundo Sosa again is at shortstop after reaching base three times, including hitting a two-run homer on Thursday.