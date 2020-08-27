DeWitts volunteer use of Busch Stadium as voting site, 'conversation' ongoing with city; Fowler returns to lineup

The limitations the Cardinals had in their bullpen, declined to disclose in comments, and yet revealed by their usage became more obvious Thursday as they shuffled the roster to add two fresh arms.

Veteran lefty Andrew Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue.

Manager Mike Shildt said there was nothing structurally wrong with the reliever's joint after exams were taken.

To replenish the bullpen for Thursday's doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals promoted Junior Fernandez to the major-league roster and added righthander Seth Elledge as the 29th man for the roster. Elledge will be eligible for either game of the doubleheader, and as long as the Cardinals make a corresponding move Friday to reduce to 28 men on the active roster Elledge can remain with the big-league club.

The Cardinals also announced that Edmundo Sosa had been optioned to the Springfield, Mo., alternate-site camp.