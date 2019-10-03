ATLANTA — Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, rarely used since being brought back from the minors, is the only surprise on the Cardinals’ 25-man roster for Thursday’s start of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Ponce de Leon, who had eight starts during the season, pitched just three times in September although his most recent outing was a three-inning scoreless stint at Arizona last week.
The Cardinals will have 12 pitchers, rather than the 13 they carried for most of the season. Veteran John Gant, a 11-game winner in relief who has struggled with command in the second half of the season, is off the roster, as is righthander Dominic Leone, who also started the season with the club but has been up and down between St. Louis and Memphis.
Randy Arozarena, who has been used in various roles, including pinch running, late in the season, will be among the extra outfielders. Young lefthander Genesis Cabrera gives the Cardinals three lefthanders in the bullpen against a heavily-laden lefthanded-hitting Braves starting lineup.
Omissions also include outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who was hitting fourth for them midway through the season when Marcell Ozuna was out with with a hand injury.
The Cardinals’ roster:
Pitchers (12): Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Genesis Cabrera, Tyler Webb, Andrew Miller, John Brebbia, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Carlos Martinez.
Catchers (2): Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters.
Infielders (6): Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter, Tommy Edman, Yairo Munoz.
Outfielders (5): Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, Jose Martinez, Randy Arozarena.