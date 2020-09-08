Donaldson solves Cardinals' Martinez again as Twins roll to 7-3 win in Game 1

Martinez threw 80 pitches but 54 were strikes, which isn’t a bad look and, for a while, everyone liked the view. Martinez walked one and fanned two in two hitless innings.

But, in the third, ninth-place hitter Astudillo singled to right and Luis Arraez singled under the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, who was at the second-base bag hoping to start a double play.

Astudillo went to third and Donaldson, who homered as the final man to face Martinez in the latter’s stint in Minnesota, smacked a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left. It was Donaldson’s third homer of the season.

Martinez got into further trouble when Nelson Cruz walked and Eddie Rosario doubled with two out but Martinez retired Miguel Sano on a groundout to end the inning.

But beefy catcher Astudillo doubled over the lead of leaping center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the fourth and scored on Luis Arraez's single to right where Lane Thomas chose not to make a play on the slow-moving Astudillo at the plate. That was it for Martinez, who was replaced by righthander Jake Woodford.

Woodford escaped that inning but allowed Nelson's Cruz's 14th homer, a 402-foot drive to the Cardinals' bullpen in right center in the fifth, not far from where Texas outfielder Cruz missed connections with what became a David Freese triple some nine years ago in Game 6 of the World Series.

