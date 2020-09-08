Donaldson solves Cardinals' Martinez again as Twins roll to 7-3 win in Game 1

Carlos Martinez has faced the Minnesota Twins twice this season, once in July and once in September. The results have been strikingly similar.
In both starts, the only two he has made due to coronavirus issues, Martinez has worked 3 2/3 innings. In both starts, Josh Donaldson has homered, including a three-run shot in the third inning Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
An inning later, Martinez was gone after surrendering seven hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins on a day the Cardinals had a pre-game tribute to the late Lou Brock and then a moment of silence for the first-ballot Hall of Famer who died on Sunday. The seven-inning game was the first game of a doubleheader.
In Minneapolis on July 28, Martinez had given up seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 frames in a 6-3 loss.
Twins starter Jose Berrios held the Cardinals to two singles over five scoreless innings before taking a three-run hit in the sixth. Tommy Edman took a low Berrios pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run homer. Paul Goldschmidt’s second single of the game was the end of the line for Berrios and Goldschmidt scored the Cardinals’ third run on a passed ball by catcher Williams Astudillo, a Brad Miller infield out and reliever Dan Matt Wisler’s wild pitch.
But Miguel Sano cranked a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley in the seventh to stretch the Twins' lead out again.
Martinez threw 80 pitches but 54 were strikes, which isn’t a bad look and, for a while, everyone liked the view. Martinez walked one and fanned two in two hitless innings.
But, in the third, ninth-place hitter Astudillo singled to right and Luis Arraez singled under the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, who was at the second-base bag hoping to start a double play.
Astudillo went to third and Donaldson, who homered as the final man to face Martinez in the latter’s stint in Minnesota, smacked a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left. It was Donaldson’s third homer of the season.
Martinez got into further trouble when Nelson Cruz walked and Eddie Rosario doubled with two out but Martinez retired Miguel Sano on a groundout to end the inning.
But beefy catcher Astudillo doubled over the lead of leaping center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the fourth and scored on Luis Arraez's single to right where Lane Thomas chose not to make a play on the slow-moving Astudillo at the plate. That was it for Martinez, who was replaced by righthander Jake Woodford.
Woodford escaped that inning but allowed Nelson's Cruz's 14th homer, a 402-foot drive to the Cardinals' bullpen in right center in the fifth, not far from where Texas outfielder Cruz missed connections with what became a David Freese triple some nine years ago in Game 6 of the World Series.
