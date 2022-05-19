Donovan returns to shortstop, bats second, but Cardinals encouraged by how Sosa's ankle feels

NEW YORK — Edmundo Sosa walked into the visitors' clubhouse at Citi Field on Thursday morning and stood at his locker, checking his phone.

A day after wrenching his left ankle while trying unsuccessfully to steal second base, Sosa woke up Thursday morning and the stiffness and swelling he and the team expected had not developed and limited his movement. He walked into the clubhouse, favoring the left foot only slightly. He was going to go through treatment, test the ankle out if necessary, and be available if the Cardinals needed him at some point in the series finale against the Mets.

"Feels good. Feels good," Sosa said at his locker. "There is some pain. Moving OK. It's good."

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol echoed that sentiment and said the recovery was what the team expected from a "mild ankle strain."

The team discussed its options if Sosa was going to miss several days, but how he felt Thursday morning kept the team from making any moves.

Marmol said he expects Sosa to be ready to start when the team opens a three-game visit to Pittsburgh on Friday at PNC Park.

In Sosa's place Thursday, Brendan Donovan returned to shortstop, where he started a game Tuesday and finished the game Wednesday. Tommy Edman (calf soreness) also was back at leadoff and second base to give the Cardinals their only two healthy middle infielders on the roster in the lineup.

Some other notes of note:

• Tyler O'Neill was set to be the lineup again Thursday, but he's had some soreness in his right (throwing) shoulder develop over the past 24 hours. He was out with coach Willie McGee before Thursday's game to test the arm, see how it felt letting loose some throws, and whether he will recover quickly. O'Neill was not scheduled to be in the lineup Wednesday against Max Scherzer.

• The Cardinals are doing a deep dive into what could be misbehaving with T. J. McFarland's pitches and why the lefty, so good at getting grounders last season, has not had the same results despite some of the same analytics with his sinker. The team is looking at his extension, his mechanics, and other data details that might reveal where he could improve.

• The Mets are set to honor the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before first pitch of the series finale. Both players have said this is their last season in the majors. Molina, on Thursday, said he's got four more months of visit like this one to a place for the last time. The Mets are going to make a donation to each players charity.

• Paul Goldschmidt is starting at designated hitter, not first, and that's a product of the long stretch of games and a roster that does have three third baseman on it, so they're baking-in rest for Goldschmidt now, in the midst of the long stretch, vs. getting it too late.

• The Cardinals are considering a flip of the starting assignments for Sunday, moving Steven Matz ahead of Miles Mikolas for that start in Pittsburgh. The decision will be made after Thursday's game, once the Cardinals see what bullpen use they'll have in relief of Dakota Hudson. That will also inform the decision for Saturday's open game against the Pirates.

Seems like a good time to share the lineups. Here goes:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Brendan Donovan, SS

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Albert Pujols, 1B

8. Harrison Bader, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

Pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Mark Canha, RF

3. Francisco Lindor, SS

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Jeff McNeil, LF

6. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

7. J. D. Davis, DH

8. Luis Giullorme, 2B

9. Tomas Nido, C

Pitcher: Chris Bassitt, RHP

