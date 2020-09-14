Double Dip: Cardinals rally in extra innings, overcome missed chances to split doubleheader vs. Brewers

Ponce de Leon did what he could in his cameo return to the rotation by striking out nine and pitching into the seventh innings. The only welt on his pitching line was Gyorko’s two-run homer. In the bottom of the seventh, Alex Reyes pitched out of a jam to force the game into extras.

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes, one of the finer starters in the division with a sub-1.00 WHIP and a 1.99 ERA to start Monday’s game, gave the Cardinals opportunities to dent the scoreboard, and they found different ways to squander them. A single and a walk in the first inning left two runners stranded on a popup to end the inning. A leadoff single and a walk put two runners on for the middle of the order, and Burnes promptly struck out two batters to regain control of the inning and leave the runners on base.

Not even a wild pitch could grease a rally.

The moment they should have taken a 1-0 lead for sure cme in the fourth inning when an error and a steal allowed Tyler O’Neill to reach second. Matt Wieter lined a single to right-center field, but curiously O’Neill retreated to second on a ball neither outfield could reach, and that kept him from scoring. He got to third, where he did have a courtside seat for the groundout and strikeout that ended the inning.