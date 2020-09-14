Double Dips: Cardinals rally in Game 2's extra innings to split doubleheader vs. Brewers

That could have gotten tighter Monday, too.

The start of a five-game, three-day set against the Brewers at Miller Park allowed the third-place Brewers (21-25) to close the gap with the second-place Cardinals (21-21). A sweep of the doubleheader by Milwaukee would have create a virtual tie for second in the division. The Cardinals overcome 15 strikeouts in the second game and a five-for-20 game with runners in scoring position to split the doubleheader.

Ponce de Leon did what he could in his cameo return to the rotation by striking out nine and pitching into the seventh innings. The only welt on his pitching line was Gyorko’s two-run homer. In the bottom of the seventh, Alex Reyes pitched out of a jam to force the game into extras.

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes, one of the finer starters in the division with a sub-1.00 WHIP and a 1.99 ERA to start Monday’s game, gave the Cardinals opportunities to dent the scoreboard, and they found different ways to squander them. A single and a walk in the first inning left two runners stranded on a popup to end the inning. A leadoff single and a walk put two runners on for the middle of the order, and Burnes promptly struck out two batters to regain control of the inning and leave the runners on base.

Not even a wild pitch could grease a rally.