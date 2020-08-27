Double Dud: Last-place Pirates shut out Cardinals, 2-0, to sweep doubleheader at Busch

A day after not playing as part of a protest throughout professional sports, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is back in the lineup and playing right field for Game 1 of the doubleheader. Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty were considered healthy scratches by the team Wednesday they decided to take part in a widespread statement by individual players and teams attempting to bring awareness to the systemic racism, the shooting of a Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin, and civil unrest that has come to define this summer as much as the global pandemic.

The Cardinals supported the decisions made by Fowler and Flaherty, and they even met as a team to discuss whether they would play Wednesday at all.

This happened shortly before first pitch and delayed the start of the game.

Fowler told Shildt that he would play Thursday, that he would be there with the team for the doubleheader.

Some additional notes from pregame:

• Yadier Molina and Shildt have discussed the possibility of him catching both games Thursday, all 14 innings. Shildt said they'll see how Game 1 goes, but that Molina is "physically and mentally" ready, and that it is a possibility that he just plays.