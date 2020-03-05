Doubleheader, then his wedding: Shildt says he'll 'enjoy the opportunities in both'

JUPITER, Fla.—Mike Shildt was in a lighthearted mood Thursday morning. And why not? How many skippers get to manage a day-night doubleheader one day (Thursday) and then get married the next night on an off day? Safe to say this never has happened before.

“Every day’s going to be a honeymoon,” Shildt said, smiling.

Asked how he compartmentalized today and tomorrow, he said, “I’m a pretty present guy. I know where I’m going tomorrow (Jupiter Beach Resort) and I know where I’m going today (West Palm Beach for a night game).

“I show up and. . . enjoy the opportunities in both.”

The wedding party is small and no players have been invited. “I think they’re comfortable with it,” Shildt said.

“These guys know I love them. But one of the ways you show love is (for them) not to feel they’ve got to go to their manager’s wedding on a day off.

“That was my gift to them.”

Shildt said it made more sense to get married now because many of the people who will be at the wedding already are here. And he and his intended, Michelle Segrave, didn’t want to schedule it during the regular season or a potential postseason.

As to having it after the season, Shildt explained, “Eight months with the same group of people and two weeks later you say, hey, would you like to come back and hang out some more?”

