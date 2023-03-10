JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals' plan going into the exhibition game schedule was to have Tyler O'Neill stretch his legs in center for most of the early games, maybe get Lars Nootbaar there for a run, and then, when they jetted to join the World Baseball Classic, turn it over to the incumbent.

That was going to be Dylan Carlson's time to stake his long-term lease.

A sore arm got in the way.

Carlson spent a few days without throwing so that his arm could rest, recover, and strength before setting it loose again from the outfield. In turns at designated hitter, Carlson did well with home runs in back-to-back games and both from the left side of the plate.

Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson wrote earlier this week about how Carlson's best defense at the position is going to be a good offense.

As the Cardinals host the New York Mets for an evening game at Roger Dean Stadium, Carlson is back in center, as advertised. He'll start and bat second, and he'll be flanked in the outfield by Jordan Walker in left and Moises Gomez in right. Walker continues to push for a spot in the opening day lineup, and that has something to do with who the Cardinals will play in center field. The DH opens up possibilities, too, but if Walker is in left that likely moves O'Neill to center or DH.

Nootbaar, who had two more hits and an RBI for Team Japan in its raucous win, 13-4, against South Korea on Friday morning, is starting in center at the WBC.

Through two tournament games he's batting .500 with four runs scored as Team Japan's leadoff hitter and media darling.

O'Neill will begin play this weekend with Team Canada and he's set to be its center fielder through the tournament.

Carlson is viewed internally as the superior fielder in center, and he gained their confidence midway through last season when he tagged in for an injured Harrison Bader. Carlson had six Runs Saved in center, according to the Fielding Bible, and that was the seventh-most by a center fielder. Carlson also played half as many innings in center as any fielder ahead of him except the sublime center field Byron Buxton.

According FanGraphs.com, Carlson had six Defensive Runs Saved and graded out with three outs above average at the position.

The best defensive numbers of his career came during this past season's play in center field.

Carlson will be behind lefty Jordan Montgomery, who is expected to pitch as much as five innings or more of the game against the Mets. This will be Montgomery's second Grapefruit League start, though it will be his third game-like appearance of spring and that's usually a significant stride for pitchers when it comes to pitch count.

Matthew Liberatore is set to follow Montgomery, and this is an important outing for the prospect as he looks to put together a complete outing with more of what manager Oliver Marmol has called "conviction."

The manager wants to see that consistently behind his pitches.

Enough prelude, here's the Cardinals lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Jordan Walker, LF

4. Nolan Gorman, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, 1B

6. Paul DeJong, DH

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Moises Gomez, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starting pitcher: Jordan Montgomery, LHP.

Check back this evening for more coverage from the ballpark here on StlToday.com. There will be expansive and exclusive coverage of the Cardinals online and, of course, in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.