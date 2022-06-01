Edman gets rare day off for Cardinals; Gorman still out after lower back tightness

Brendan Donovan will be at second base and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop for just the second time this season Wednesday afternoon for the Cardinals.

This means that Tommy Edman is taking a rare day off from either position and that second baseman Nolan Gorman still is bothered by lower back tightness. Edman is the only Cardinal to have been in all 48 games so far.

Paul Goldschmidt also will get another turn at designated hitter as Juan Yepez plays first base. The outfield from left to right is Corey Dickerson, Harrison Bader and Lars Nootbaar, one of the heroes of a 3-2 win in 10 innings Tuesday when he threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the 10th.

Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals and Hudson hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in his past four starts. He will be matched against San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish.

The Cardinals will leave after the game and the start Thursday night of a five-game series at Chicago before an off day and then three interleague games at Tampa Bay.

They start the day at 28-21, marking the first time this season they have been plus-seven in their won-loss record.

Cardinals lineup

1. Brendan Donovan 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt dh

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Juan Yepez 1b

5. Corey Dickerson lf

6. Lars Nootbaar rf

7. Edmundo Sosa ss

8. Andrew Knizner c

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Dakota Hudson p

San Diego lineup

1. Jurickson Profar lf

2. Manny Machado 3b

3. Eric Hosmer 1b

4. Luke Voit dh

5. Jake Cronenworth 2b

6. Ha-Seong Kim ss

7. Austin Nola c

8. Trent Grisham cf

9. Jose Azocar rf

RH Yu Darvish p

