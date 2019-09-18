St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman watches as his third inning home run soars towards the outfield seats during a game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Cardinals gained a couple of extra at-bats thanks to a blinding sun in the seventh inning, and Matt Wieters made Washington’s Max Scherzer pay.
Making his first appearance since Aug. 31, Wieters, who played with Scherzer for two seasons in Washington, hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run to give the Cardinals some breathing room in what turned out to be a 5-1 win.
"It's just good to get back out there playing, get an at-bat and help the team win," Wieters said. "It's also nice to do it against a former teammate who I enjoyed competing with but also competing against."
The Cards scored three times in the seventh after left fielder Juan Soto lost a Paul DeJong fly ball that turned into a double. Tommy Edman singled in DeJong before Wieters hit his 11th homer of the season and ended Scherzer’s day.
Adam Wainwright (13-9) pitched seven innings and allowed only an unearned run in the seventh. He kept the Nationals quiet despite allowing eight hits.
"As far as competing, that's every guy's dream right there," Wainwright said. "Competing against the best in this kind of atmosphere in September down the stretch -- that's the kind of stuff I live for."
Edman hit a solo home run in the third inning in his first career at-bat against Scherzer (10-7). He also threw a runner out at the plate in the second when the game was still scoreless.
Dexter Fowler made the play of the game when he took a three-run homer away from Asdrubal Cabrera in the eighth inning, leaping and reaching above the fence in right field to make a catch. That more than made up for his error in the seventh that paved the way for a run.
"I did used to hoop," Fowler said. "I thought those days were over, but I guess Asdrubal threw me an alley-oop."
The Cardinals started the day with a two-game lead over the Cubs and the Brewers in the NL Central. Both teams play night games. The Cards start a four-game series at Chicago on Thursday.
The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning when Matt Carpenter opened with a double. He moved to third base on a ground out by Yadier Molina, and was then replaced by pinch-runner Harrison Bader.
DeJong followed with a chopper to the left of Scherzer. Bader broke for the plate immediately and Scherzer threw to first for the out.
The Nationals put runners on base in every inning except the third against Wainwright. They left a runner at second in the first inning, had Victor Robles thrown out at the plate in the second, left a runner at third in the sixth and left a runner at second in the seventh after scoring.
Carlos Martinez pitched 1 1/3 innings to record his 21st save.
Wieters hits big homer
Matt Wieters made his first appearance since Aug. 31 and hit the first pinch-hit home run of his career in the seventh inning to boost the Cardinals lead over Washington to 5-1.
Wieters, who had been out with a calf injury, barely cleared the right field wall with Tommy Edman aboard to end the day for Nationals starter Max Scherzer.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh with the help of the sun, which kept left fielder Juan Soto from catching a fly ball hit by Paul DeJong with two outs.
Soto never appearead to find the ball, which landed to his right with DeJong getting a double. Tommy Edman then singled to drive in DeJong for his second RBI of the day.
Wieters hit for Adam Wainwright and his 11th homer traveled an estimated 368 feet. Scherzer was removed, having allowed seven hits and recorded 11 strikeouts without a walk.
Cardinals take 2-0 lead
Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals in position to score in the fifth inning. But it was Harrison Bader who scored to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead against Washington.
Carpenter opened the fifth inning with a double over the head of right fielder Adam Eaton. He went to third base on a ground out by Yadier Molina.
Manager Mike Shildt then opted to have Bader run for Carpenter. Bader broke for the plate immediately when Paul DeJong followed with a chopper to the left of pitcher Max Scherzer, who had no choice but to get the out at first as Bader scored.
Adam Wainwright has allowed five hits in five innings in holding the Nationals scoreless.
Edman hits 10th homer
Tommy Edman had never faced Max Scherzer, yet he found himself in the Cardinals' lineup, playing right field today.
His first attempt was a smashing success. Edman hit a home run into the bullpen in right field for the team's first hit in the third inning and the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead over Washington at Busch Stadium.
Scherzer has struck out five through three innings. The only other hard hit ball came on a line drive hit by Adam Wainwright at left fielder Juan Soto for an out.
Wainwright has allowed three singles in the first three innings. The National put runners at first and second in the second inning when Matt Carpenter had a ground ball go through his legs and Yan Gomes singled.
Scherzer then singled to right field, but Edman easily threw out Victor Robles at the plate as he tried to score from second base.
Carpenter in lineup
Matt Carpenter will start today against Washington after being out of the lineup for five games. He will play third base and bat fifth as the Cardinals play their final home game before a seven-game road trip.
Carpenter last started the final game at Colorado last week. He is hitting .286 for his career against Nationals starter Max Scherzer.
“He’s fresh, ready to go,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s getting his at-bats. I’m sure not as many as he’d like. But he’s getting at-bats off the bench. His last three, four at-bats have been favorable and he looks good and in a good place. Last night he got a good swing on that fastball. He’s in a good place and ready to get out there and play.”
Carpenter is 6-for-21 against Scherzer. Marcell Ozuna also has had some success, hitting .303 against the righthander with two home runs.
However, there are more players in the lineup that have struggled against him. Dexter Fowler is 4-for-24, Paul Goldschmidt 2-for-22, Yadier Molina 1-for-14 and Kolten Wong 3-for-17.
Shildt was asked specifically about Fowler, who has struck out 12 times against Scherzer, as has Goldschmidt.
“Numbers are interesting because they do matter,” Shildt said. “I can’t say we don’t look at them. We also realize they come from different places. He could have lined out eight times. That’s part of it. The other part is Dexter is in a good place. He’s playing well and is a big part of what we’re doing at the top of the lineup.”
Tommy Edman will play right field and bat eighth. Yadier Molina gets moved to No. 6 and Paul DeJong drops to No. 7.
Adam Wainwright is on the mound for the Cardinals.