St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman (19) hits a triple in the sixth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

 Laurie Skrivan

ATLANTA — What Tommy Edman did in his brief work as Kolten Wong's replacement in the lineup was not only good enough to keep him in the lineup for the postseason, it kept his spot in the lineup, too.

Against Braves lefty Dallas Keuchel, the Cardinals have leaned hard right with the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series at 4:02 p.m. (St. Louis time). Switch-hitters Dexter Fowler and Edman are atop the lineup, and lefthanded hitter Matt Carpenter will begin the best-of-five playoff series as a member of the "Bench Mafia."

Here is the starting lineup:

1. Dexter Fowler, CF

2. Tommy Edman, 3B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Yadier Molina, C

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Kolten Wong, 2B

8. Harrison Bader, CF

9. Miles Mikolas, P

The lineup steers into the splits for Keuchel, the former Cy Young Award winner the Braves signed shortly after the June draft. This season, Keuchel has held lefthanded batters to a .189/.263/.351 slash line, and they've hit for a .620 OPS. Righthanded batters have hit .281/.353/.442 with a .794 OPS against the lefty in his first season with the Braves. 

The Cardinals will greet him with six righthanded batters before second baseman Kolten Wong comes up.

Wong had been the team's everyday No. 2 hitter before a hamstring injury during the team's four-game series at Wrigley Field on the final road trip of the season. As Shildt promised Wednesday, Wong returns to the lineup without restriction, but his spot in the lineup is a nod to the opponent.

The Brave lineup for Game 1 is:

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF 

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Josh Donaldson, 3B

5. Nick Markakis, RF

6. Matt Joyce, LF

7. Brian McCann, C

8. Dansby Swanson, SS

9. Dallas Keuchel, P

Temperatures at the ballpark are 93 degrees as the Braves ready for their batting practice. They're expected to climb to 98 during the Cardinals turn on the field.

