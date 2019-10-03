ATLANTA — What Tommy Edman did in his brief work as Kolten Wong's replacement in the lineup was not only good enough to keep him in the lineup for the postseason, it kept his spot in the lineup, too.
Against Braves lefty Dallas Keuchel, the Cardinals have leaned hard right with the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series at 4:02 p.m. (St. Louis time). Switch-hitters Dexter Fowler and Edman are atop the lineup, and lefthanded hitter Matt Carpenter will begin the best-of-five playoff series as a member of the "Bench Mafia."
Here is the starting lineup:
The lineup steers into the splits for Keuchel, the former Cy Young Award winner the Braves signed shortly after the June draft. This season, Keuchel has held lefthanded batters to a .189/.263/.351 slash line, and they've hit for a .620 OPS. Righthanded batters have hit .281/.353/.442 with a .794 OPS against the lefty in his first season with the Braves.
The Cardinals will greet him with six righthanded batters before second baseman Kolten Wong comes up.
Wong had been the team's everyday No. 2 hitter before a hamstring injury during the team's four-game series at Wrigley Field on the final road trip of the season. As Shildt promised Wednesday, Wong returns to the lineup without restriction, but his spot in the lineup is a nod to the opponent.
The Brave lineup for Game 1 is:
Temperatures at the ballpark are 93 degrees as the Braves ready for their batting practice. They're expected to climb to 98 during the Cardinals turn on the field.
Check back throughout the afternoon here at Cardinal-Beat and STLtoday.com for continuous, rolling coverage of the Cardinals postseason and all of the action, news, anecdotes and notes from Game 1 at SunTrust Park.
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals take part in practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt watches his teammate during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, talks with St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) runs on the infield during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas stands on the mound for fielding drills at practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, center, and St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty talks on the side of the field during drills before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak talks with some of the players during batting practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak talks with some of the players during batting practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler, left, jokes with teammates during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas takes a few throws during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Member of the St. Louis Cardinals and manager Mike Shildt, right, stand in the outfield during before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws in the outfield during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong runs on the infield during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals gather on the infield for a conversation during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Matt Carpenter fields a ball during practice for the Cardinals before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas takes a few throws during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Tommy Edman fields a ball as Matt Carpenter waits for the next ball during the St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty walks into the locker room after practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of the NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes a few swings during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson throws during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves bullpen coach Marty Reed, left, Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz, center, watch players throw during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves take batting practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. waits for his turn in the batting cage during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann hits in the batting cage during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. throws during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta United star soccer player Josef Martinez, left, talks with Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals take part in practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Atlanta Braves practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson throws during practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak watches players during batting practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals practice before Game 1 of NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak fixes a divot in the NLDS logo after Cardinals took batting practice before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
try again
Error:
Please try again later
Thanks!
*