CINCINNATI • After starting twice at right field and twiee at third base on the Cardinals’ six-game trip, Tommy Edman turned up at second base Sunday, replacing the Cardinals’ hottest hitter lately, Kolten Wong. Nary a beat was skipped.
Edman singled in his first two at-bats and then homered in his third, keying a two-run fifth inning that propelled the Cardinals to a 5-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds.
The homer by Edman off lefthander Alex Wood was Edman’s fifth since he was brought up a couple of months ago from Memphis. Later in the inning, Paul Goldschmidt, who had hit a two-run homer in the third, doubled and scored on Marcell Ozuna’s double that went over the head of center fielder Nick Senzel.
Paul DeJong prolonged that inning by walking but Yadier Molina, not hustling, was out at first on an unusual play. Molina grounded into the hole where Jose Iglesias made the stop and threw to second baseman Freddy Galvis. DeJong was safe ata second but Molina, thinking the play was over, was out at first as Galvis alertly fired there.
GOLDSCHMIDT HITS TWO-RUN HR
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has had only seven hits in 29 career at-bats against Cincinnati lefthander Alex Wood. But four of those have been homers, the latest a two-run shot to left, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage in the third inning Sunday at Great American Ball Park.
Goldschmidt’s 28th of the season followed Tommy Edman’s second single of the game. Earlier in the inning, Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias had snatched a hit from Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, leading to spear a line drive.
Eight of Goldschmidt’s homers have come against lefthanded pitching.
The Cardinals added a run to that lead in the fourth when Lane Thomas, like Edman a rookie, singled for the second time in succession to score Yadier Molina. Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez had fired the ball high over first baseman Josh VanMeter’s head after fielding Molina’s routine grounder and Molina was waved to second when the ball went out of play.
FLAHERTY SCORELESS STREAK ENDS AT 23 2/3
Jack Flaherty carried the major leagues' longest active scoreless streak, 23 innings, into the finale of the Cardinals’ four-game series here Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. He also had a scoreless streak of 11 1/3 innings against the Reds this season and 12 1/3 over two seasons.
The streak ended with two outs in the first inning when Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez crushed a first-pitch Flaherty fastball for his 34th homer, a drive to deep left center, giving the Reds the game’s first lead at 1-0.
Cincinnati lefthander Alex Wood had struck out Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna in succession in the top of the first after Tommy Edman had singled.
Flaherty never has received more two runs of support in any of his six career starts against Cincinnati, thus accounting for his 1-2 record against them despite a 2.60 earned run average.
THOMAS, MUNOZ IN OUTFIELD
Flaherty, who 6-6 for the season, will have a mixed bag lineup as manager Mike Shildt rests outfielder Dexter Fowler and second baseman Kolten Wong against Reds lefthander Alex Wood. Tommy Edman will lead off and be at second, Lane Thomas in center field and Yairo Munoz, who had three hits on Saturday, in right field.
Manager Mike Shildt said the part of his reasoning was to give Fowler and Wong a break after a night game and keep them fresh for the long stretch run ahead.
“We’re going to need guys to grind as we get closer towards the end of the season. Every day is important but we feel like we’ve got the good matchups to give Dexter and Kolten a little breather," said Shildt.
Shildt said he has drawn on the experience of what manager Tony La Russa did when he managed the Cardinals and Oakland. La Russa’s mantra was to “give a day off before he absolutely needs it.
“If a guy is starting to wear down, (a) he’s not going to perform and (b) he’s more susceptible to injury,” said Shildt. “You want to stay ahead of it.”
The Cardinals have won eight of the first 14 meetings between the clubs, with four more slated for two weekends from now in St. Louis.
REYES NOT THROWING; GOMBER IS
Righthander Alex Reyes, who has missed much of the season again with injuries, no longer is on a throwing program, Shildt said. The manager said Reyes, who most recently had a torn pectoral muscle, was rehabbing at a facility that is not in either Memphis, to which Reyes had been assigned, or the Cardinals’ camp in Florida. . . . Lefthander Austin Gomber, who missed a couple of months with a shoulder problem, threw a batting practice session in Jupiter on Saturday as he tries to pitch before the season is over.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Lane Thomas cf
8. Yairo Munoz rf
9. Jack Flaherty p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis 2b
6. Phillip Ervin lf
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Kyle Farmer c
9. Alex Wood p