Edman scratched from lineup with torso tightness

Tommy Edman, scheduled to bat leadoff and start in right field, was scratched shortly before the first pitch because of what the team termed "trunk tightness."
It is the first game this season that Edman has missed. He started 65 of the team's first 66 games and was a pinch hitter in the other. He was the only player on the team to have appeared in every game so far.
Tightness in his trunk could mean an issue with his oblique, which could matter for a switch hitter. There was no further update on his condition.
Edman was hitting .264, third best on the team behind Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson, with four home runs and 18 runs batted in.
Lane Thomas took his place in the starting lineup, with everyone in the original lineup moving up one spot and Thomas going in at No. 8.
Kwang Hyun Kim is off the injured list and back on the mound for the Cardinals, starting their Tuesday night game against the Marlins at Busch Stadium.
Angel Rondon has been optioned to Memphis to open up a roster spot.
This will be Kim's first appearance since he hurt his back on June 4.
"We're going to treat it as normal," manager Mike Shildt said. "He's only been down 10 days, so if you think about in the past, he can skip a start, I think he's built-up and will be able to throw. We'll evaluate like any other game, how hard he's working, or how easy he's working. ... If he's throwing well, we'll let him ride."
Lineups
Cardinals
1. Carlson cf
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. Arenado 3b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Molina C
6. Sosa 2b
7. DeJong ss
8. Thomas rf
9. Kim p
And for the Marlins:
1. Chisholm ss
2. Marte cf
3. Aguilar 1b
4. Duvall rf
5. Sanchez lf
6. Berti 2b
7. Leon c
8. Diaz 3b
9. Rogers p
Other things
Tyler O'Neill has reached safely in 20 consecutive games, going back to May 14, the second longest active streak behind Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., who is at 22, and the longest by a Cardinal since Paul Goldschmidt had a 23-game streak from July 29 to Sept. 1 last year.
Yadier Molina leads catchers in double plays with six and caught-stealing percentage at 50 percent (9 of 18).
Molina is two hits away from 2,048 which would tie him with Johnny Bench for eighth all-time among catchers in MLS history. He's two career doubles shy of tying Jason Kendall for sixth among catchers.
Tommy Edman played his 100th game at Busch Stadium on Monday and got his 115th hit. That's fifth among Cardinals at Busch III, behind Albert Pujols (122), David Eckstein (119), Matt Holliday (118) and Stephen Piscotty (117). His .308 average a Busch is sixth among Cardinals in their first 100 games at Busch, behind Pujols, Matt Carpenter , Holliday, David Freese and Piscotty.
Alex Reyes has completed the first 19 save opportunities of his career, third all-time behind LaTroy Hawkins (23) and Tippy Martinez (22).
The Marlins recalled outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Lewis Brinson from Jacksonville. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett was optioned to Jacksonville and outfielder Corey Dickerson was put on the 10-day injured list with a left-foot contusion.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball is cracking down on the sticky substances that pitchers need to get better grips, and more spin, on the baseball. BenFred has some thoughts on the matter.