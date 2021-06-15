Edman scratched from lineup with torso tightness

Tommy Edman, scheduled to bat leadoff and start in right field, was scratched shortly before the first pitch because of what the team termed "trunk tightness."

It is the first game this season that Edman has missed. He started 65 of the team's first 66 games and was a pinch hitter in the other. He was the only player on the team to have appeared in every game so far.

Tightness in his trunk could mean an issue with his oblique, which could matter for a switch hitter. There was no further update on his condition.

Edman was hitting .264, third best on the team behind Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson, with four home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Lane Thomas took his place in the starting lineup, with everyone in the original lineup moving up one spot and Thomas going in at No. 8.

Kwang Hyun Kim is off the injured list and back on the mound for the Cardinals, starting their Tuesday night game against the Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Angel Rondon has been optioned to Memphis to open up a roster spot.

This will be Kim's first appearance since he hurt his back on June 4.