Edman thriving again in Cardinals' leadoff spot
Cardinals end series against Brewers at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman (19) hits a double off of Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter (35) during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Cardinals are trying to mount a comeback after losing two games in a row to Milwaukee. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

The Cardinals had 10 singles, which amounted to no runs on Friday, with Tommy Edman, back at leadoff, having two of them. That’s what leadoff men customarily have been expected to do.

Since Dylan Carlson went out with a sprained right wrist more than a week ago, Edman resumed his earlier leadoff role and went 11 for 31 (.354) with four doubles. He walked just twice in that stretch, but Edman doesn’t do that.

What Edman does is hit doubles. His 32 doubles lead the club and were tied for the National League lead with Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker.

The Cardinals are looking for some of those doubles and more Saturday night when they send out J.A. Happ, who held Pittsburgh to one hit and one run over six innings in a start nearly two weeks ago, to face the Pirates again. Lefthanded rookie Dillon Peters, who started the season with the Los Angeles Angels, will make his second start for the Pirates. .

Edmundo Sosa will give Paul DeJong a night off at shortstop for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will be down to only 40 games after Saturday’s game, 19 at home and 21 on the road.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Tyler O’Neill lf

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Lars Nootbaar rf

7. Edmundo Sosa ss

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. J.A. Happ p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Ben Gamel lf

2. Ke’Bryan Hayes 3b

3. Bryan Reynolds cf

4. Yoshi Tsutsugo 1b

5. Jacob Stallings c

6. Rodolfo Castro 2b

7. Gregory Polanco rf

8. Kevin Newman ss

9. Dillon Peters p

