MILWAUKEE — When discussing how best to bring Matt Carpenter back into the lineup, balancing his need for at-bats to get going and the need for the Cardinals to give hitters at-bats who are already going, manager Mike Shildt mentioned how matchups might guide his hand.
There are pitchers out there — Shildt mentioned Jake Arrieta — who have just confounded Carpenter in his career.
One of those pitchers is Milwaukee lefty Gio Gonzalez.
Carpenter is starting Monday against him.
The manager has sided with the moment over the matchup.
In a series of answers before the Cardinals' first visit to Miller Park since sub-leasing the place in April, Shildt said that he wanted to respond to Carpenter's big game Sunday that included a homer and four times on base. He wanted to keep the third baseman's "momentum" going. He wanted to follow through on the promise to respond to production. And that he liked how Carpenter's swing looked and trusts he can find a way against Gonzalez.
Plus, Kolten Wong remains unavailable for the moment to play second.
In his career, Carpenter is two-for-21 with six strikeouts against Gonzalez. The alternate option at third base, Yairo Munoz, has never faced Gonzalez.
Wong tested his injured toe during a series of sprints hours before first pitch. He took groundballs and hit with his teammates. He expects to contribute in some way by Tuesday, if he isn't cleared to start that day.
Adam Wainwright will be making the 41st appearance of his career against the Brewers and his 34th start. He has the equivalent of a robust season against the Brewers -- one that would net Cy Young Award votes. He has a 2.48 ERA and a 16-10 record in those previous 40 appearances against Milwaukee, and at Miller Park he has a 2.60 ERA in 100 innings.
When last the Cardinals were in Wisconsin, they were still trying to figure out how to quiet reigning MVP Christian Yelich. He had 19 RBIs in the first seven games against the Brewers at Miller Park and eight home runs in those games. He had a three-homer game.
Here's the lineup the Cardinals will use to back Wainwright:
The Brewers are going with this lineup:
At Class AA Sprinfield, Jose Martinez is set to DH, Tyler O'Neill will be in the outfield, and lefty Austin Gomber is scheduled to start. All three are officially on rehab assignments at the level.
