First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. St. Louis time at Coors Field.

With hopes of riding the momentum earned in last night's victory, the Cardinals will look to salvage a series victory and a road trip split in the rubber match in Colorado. Jack Flaherty will start for the Cardinals opposite Rockies veteran Jose Urena.

Tuesday night's hero Nolan Gorman will return to the lineup and start at second base while hitting sixth. The 22-year-old infielder hit his first pinch-hit home run, which ultimately stood as the game-winning run, in the eighth inning last night.

Nolan Arenado will start as the designated hitter. Should Arenado hit a home run today, the former Rocky would tie Carlos Gomez with 139, fourth all-time at Coors Field. Hall of Famer and former Cardinal Larry Walker is second all-time with 154.

Brendan Donovan became the first Cardinal this season to start at three defensive positions in yesterday's game and will become the first to start at four today. The gold glove-winning utility defender will start at shortstop today, allowing Tommy Edman to get his first day off of the season. Last season, Donovan started six games at shortstop, the fewest of the six positions he played.

Lineups

CARDINALS (4-7)

1. Brendan Donovan, SS

2. Tommy Edman, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Taylor Motter, 3B

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Rockies (5-7)

1. Jurickson Profar, LF

2. Charlie Blackmon, RF

3. McMahon 2B

4. CJ Cron, 1B

5. Mike Moustakas, 3B

6. Yonathan Daza, CF

7. Harold Castro, DH

8. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

9. Brian Seven, C

P: Jose Urena, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.80 ERA): Jack Flaherty will make his first career start at Coors Field. Flaherty, the league leader in walks with 13 this season, will particularly look to control his fastball to create more favorable counts. With a 1.80 ERA, Flaherty has shown quality when able to limit walks in his 10 innings pitched this season.

RHP Jose Urena (0-2, 14.40 ERA): In both of Urena's starts this season he has failed to complete the third inning before being replaced. With only one strikeout on the season Urena has struggled to fool hitters and has allowed a lot of contact.

Minor league report: Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo spins four hitless innings, K's six Gordon Graceffo did not allow a hit and worked around two walks while striking out six batters during his start for Class AAA Memphis on Tuesday.

Injury report

Dylan Carlson (neck spasms) left Monday's game with stiffness in his neck, and that persisted Tuesday, making it difficult for him to turn his head to the left. That is the direction he would have to look to bat right-handed against Freeland, so he's day to day and out of the lineup. Updated April 11.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) moved his rehab assignment from Low-A Palm Beach to Class AAA Memphis. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) has been placed on the 15-day IL after he was removed from Friday's game. An MRI of his elbow showed no structural damage. The team will spend several days evaluating how the strain in his forearm recovers with rest before determining the next treatment. Updated April 9.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) traveled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. Updated April 7.

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday at Busch Stadium. He'll face hitters in a controlled setting this weekend at Busch and then could be on a rehab assignment by the end of the next week. Updated April 11.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Thursday vs Pittsburgh: Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals return home to take on NL Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates for their first series with the Pirates of the season.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online later Wednesday, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.

