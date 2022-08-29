First Pitch: Albert Pujols mans first base in series opener at Cincinnati

First pitch is 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

After an emotional and dramatic series win that previewed a potential playoff series, the Cardinals on Monday will look to keep the energy up against the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who have turned the page toward prospects in the latter half of the season.

The Cardinals' first four hitters remain the same as in recent games, with only their defensive positions altered. Brendan Donovan will start at second base while Paul Goldschmidt serves as designated hitter. While Donovan has been a super-utility man, playing multiple positions on a moment's notice, second base is considered his native, and best, position.

Goldschmidt DH'ing allows for Albert Pujols to play first base while hitting sixth. Pujols has been far better at the plate when he also plays the field, hitting .348 with four home runs in 14 games when starting in the field.

Tyler O'Neill will again start in center field instead of his gold-glove-winning left field position. His bat seems to be returning to form, as he's won two straight games at the plate, and has three home runs in the past seven days.

Andrew Knizner has been surging, too, and will return as Miles Mikolas' battery mate. Despite Knizner's recent success, Marmol has indicated he intends to maintain a timeshare between Knizner and the struggling Yadier Molina.

Lineups

CARDINALS (73-54)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, CF

6. Albert Pujols, 1B

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Reds (50-76)

1. Jonathan India, 2B

2. Jake Fraley, 1B

3. Kyle Farmer, SS

4. Donovan Solano, 3B

5. TJ Friedl, CF

6. Nick Senzel, DH

7. Stuart Fairchild, LF

8. Colin Moran, 1B

9. Chuckie Robinson, C

P: Chase Anderson, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.45 ERA): A rare miss in his last appearance versus the Reds, Mikolas allowed six earned runs in five innings. Mikolas has battled his propensity to allow home runs all season, but is facing a team in the bottom third of the league in terms of hitting them.

RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, -.-- ERA): Making his 2022 debut, Chase Anderson is an eight-year veteran who last appeared for the Phillies in the 2021 season. He recently signed with the Reds after bouncing around the minors for the Tigers and Rays earlier this season.

Wild Card

Leading the way in the NL Central by six games, the Cardinals' magic number to secure the NL Central crown is at 30, meaning any combination of 30 wins by the Cardinals or losses by the Brewers will give them the division title.

The Cardinals have nine more games this season against the Reds, the most of any team in the division. They are 7-4 this season, and 5-3 when playing at Great American Ballpark

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make one more start Wednesday for AA Springfield before returning to the majors. He will be on no pitch count and no limitations, he will go as deep into the game as performance warrants. Manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that he felt Flaherty could return as early as Wednesday, but what was best for the franchise as a whole was to wait until rosters expanded to add him back to the rotation. (Updated Aug. 29)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw a bullpen with higher intensity on Saturday. With that done, he will be pointed toward being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals do battle in Cincinnati before returning home for the final weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, which kicks off a seven-game home stand.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Tuesday's Post-Dispatch.