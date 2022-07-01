First Pitch: Budding ace Mikolas takes mound to open road trip in Philadelphia

With the calendar turning over to July, the Cardinals find themselves one game back from the division lead and eight games over .500. It's the team's best winning percentage and win total to date since 2015 despite the late start to the season.

The Cardinals find themselves in the midst of injury issues and the grind of the season. With 13 players on various forms of the injury list or being rested due to injuries, organizational depth is being challenged. With opportunities abounding for players to prove they deserve more chances, this series with a Phillies club who has rebounded after a difficult stretch — and reigning World Series Champions in the Atlanta Braves — may help provide needed perspective on the depth of the Cardinals.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted when they become available

Cardinals

Pitching matchup

Miles Mikolas, RHP (5-5, 2.57 ERA): With his 10th quality start in his most recent appearance against the Cubs, Mikolas became tied for fourth-most in the National League. He lost his last start at Citizen Bank Park allowing four runs over five innings in June 2018.

Bailey Falter, RHP (0-2, 4.50 ERA): A spot starter for the Phillies in his second major league season, Falter has moved up and down from the Majors to AAA Lehigh Valley since being promoted to starter from reliever in May, averaging 17 days between starts. Falter employs a unique pitching delivery, taking a longer stride down the mound than most, saying he was inspired by Sandy Koufax.

Wild Cards

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado advanced to the second round of voting for the 2022 All-Star game in Los Angeles. Goldschmidt led first baseman in votes and will now go head to head against New York Met Pete Alonso, Arenado finished second to Padre Manny Machado. Votes will be reset to zero with the leading vote getter in the finals starting at their respective position.

Brendan Donovan's sacrifice fly Wednesday earned him his 17th RBI in June, the most by a Cardinals rookie in June since Charles James in 1981.

Three up

Three down

Injury updates

2B Nolan Gorman remains out of the lineup after bruising his left hand. Manager Oli Marmol has kept the rookie second basemen out to try and mend the injury with an day off Thursday. He took ground balls pregame Wednesday.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw two clean innings in a rehab assignment at AAA Memphis Tuesday night.

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) pitched in relief of Matz Tuesday at AAA Memphis. He will pitch again Wednesday night and if successful will return to the Cardinals ahead of the weekend. Oli Marmol said the Cardinals will be looking for a combination of health and performance as indicators of success.

LHP T.J. McFarland has returned to the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-Day IL with COVID.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. (Updated June 27)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. (Updated June 27)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He began a running program to begin rehab June 25 and is expected to begin running bases soon. (Updated June 26)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis, but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's next

Game 2 vs. Philadelphia: Matt Liberatore (2-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 3 vs. Philadelphia: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 1 vs. Atlanta: Andre Pallante vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, embarking on a seven-game trip through Philadelphia and Atlanta before returning home to face the Phillies again.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.