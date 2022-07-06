First Pitch: Cardinals call on Mikolas in hopes of ending losing skid

Hoping to salvage a series draw in Truist Park, Miles Mikolas takes the mound against one of the best in the National League, Atlanta's Max Fried. The Cardinals are in desperate need of a clutch performance from their starter as the offense seems to have gone dormant; the team has lost their last three games, and five of their last six, scoring just 2.8 runs per game over this losing stretch.

Manager Oli Marmol called out his starters after Tuesday nights loss where Andre Pallante allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in just 3⅔ innings. “You don’t have losing streaks when a starter steps up,” Marmol said. “And does what they’re supposed to do. That’s what we need.”

Cardinals starters have struggled on this road trip, allowing an 10.13 ERA over 21⅓ innings and failing to complete the sixth in any start. The bullpen has been excellent, holding a 0.92 ERA over 19⅔ innings. The pen is currently on a 13⅔ inning scoreless streak.

Lineups will be added here when released.



Pitching matchup

Miles Mikolas, RHP (5-6, 2.61 ERA): The team leader in innings pitched and sixth in baseball, the Cardinal need their ace to put in a elite performance to break the losing streak they find themselves on. In his last start Mikolas couldn't escape the sixth inning but allowed two or fewer earned runs in a start for the fifth straight time.

Max Fried, LHP (8-2, 2.66 ERA): Since 2019 no one in the National League has registered more wins than Fried, and only one pitcher in all of baseball has more (Garrett Cole). Fried isn't just a win vulture though, he's 11th in innings pitched, 9th in WAR and 15th in strikeout/walk ratio. Fried is one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball.

Wild Cards

Cardinals hitters are 3-30 with runners in scoring position in their last four games. Only Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman have scored runners with their hits, Brendan Donovan's single to right was hit hard enough to be cut off and did not allow the runner to score.

The Braves have had the Cardinals number of late, winning eight of the last nine against St. Louis. The red birds have not one a series against Atlanta since 2018. Things have not be the same for St. Louis in Atlanta since the Braves left Fulton County Stadium. The Cards were 104-39 at Fulton, and have gone 34-50 at Turner Field and Truist Park combined.

Three up

Three down

Injury updates

OF Tyler O’Neill went two-for-three and had a double Monday for Class AAA Memphis. The Redbirds have an off day Tuesday. He has been on the injured list with a torn hamstring. The Cardinals expect him to increase his playing time with the Redbirds and possibly return when the Cardinals do for a home stand that begins Friday. (Updated July 5)

RHP Johan Oviedo took an 111-mph line drive off his right hand in Monday's series opener. He was removed from the game after attempting to throw warmup pitches and was taken for X-rays. They did not reveal a fracture. (Updated July 5)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 4)

LHP T.J. McFarland returned to the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-Day IL with COVID. He has thrown at least one bullpen and is being considered for a rehab assignment in the near future. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He's wearing a book, and the Cardinals hope that he can begin light activities Monday after resting his foot for a week. (Updated July 4)

LHP Genesis Cabrera rejoined the Cardinals in Atlanta on Monday. He threw a bullpen session and faced hitters Tuesday. Depending on how he recovers from the workout, the lefty could be placed on the active roster as early as Thursday. (Updated July 5)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. In a text message to his manager, Molina said the knee is "feeling better," but he has not resumed baseball activities. (Updated July 4)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) is doing sprints and baseball activities in St. Louis to prepare for a restart to his rehab assignment. Dickerson has been able to hit with the team and take batting practice for more than a week since aggravating his calf tear. (Updated July 4)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's next

Thursday at Atlanta: LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.66 ERA) vs RHP Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.87 ERA)

Friday vs Philadelphia: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-6 3.26 ERA) vs TBA

Saturday vs Philadelphia: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA) vs TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, finishing their four games in Atlanta before returning home to face the Phillies.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.