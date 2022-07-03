First Pitch: Cardinals call on Wainwright to win first series at Philly in five years

It seems every time Adam Wainwright's spot in the rotation appears the Cardinals need him to put in a lengthy performance to save the bullpen after a particularly taxing performance the day before. Pitching into the seventh inning in seven of his last 10 starts, Wainwright has been as reliable as anyone.

The Cardinals have not won a series in Philadelphia since 2017 when Mike Leake and Michael Wacha started in wins for the Cardinals. A win would help improve their record in a number of key categories including series finale games (9-16), Sundays (4-8), three-game series (8-5), and on the road (20-20).

Tonight's game is the feature matchup on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball; the last time the Cardinals played in the marquee game was June 5 at the Chicago Cubs where they won 6-5.

Lineups

Pitching matchup

Adam Wainwright, RHP (6-5, 3.07 ERA): Making his seventh career start at Citizens Bank Park, Waino is looking to notch his first win in Philly since 2013. The last time he saw the Phillies was 2021 when he threw a complete game at Busch Stadium, allowing two earned runs on six hits and eight strikeouts.

Zach Wheeler, RHP (6-4, 2.89 ERA): Finished second in 2021 Cy Young voting, Wheeler as picked up where he has left off leading all pitchers in FIP and is fourth in WAR. Wheeler has been dominant at home this year, with a 4-0 record with a 0.55 ERA.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals hit four consecutive home runs in Saturday's first inning off Phillies starter Kyle Gibson, becoming just the 11th team in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

Nolan Arenado continues to love hitting in the city of Brotherly Love, hitting for the cycle in game one and hitting two home runs including the game winner in the ninth in game two of the series. The third-baseman has seven home runs and 18 RBI in 28 career games at Citizen Bank Park.

Transactions

LHP Matt Liberatore has been recalled from AAA Memphis. He will start in Jack Flaherty's spot in the rotation.

RHP Jordan Hicks has been removed from the 15-Day-IL and joins the Cardinals. He will be available out of the bullpen.

RHP Jake Woodford has been optioned to AAA Memphis. He will remain with the Cardinals on the taxi squad.

RHP Nick Wittgren has been designated for assignment.

Injury updates

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday.

LHP T.J. McFarland returned to the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-Day IL with COVID. He will throw bullpens at Busch Stadium over the weekend before heading out on a rehab assignment in the minors.

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. (Updated June 27)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. (Updated June 27)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL. He is undergoing re-entry protocols while working out as best he can in quarantine. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He has intensified his baseball activities and is expected to start a rehab early next week.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis, but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, heading to Atlanta for four games before returning home to face the Phillies again.

