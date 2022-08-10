First Pitch: Cardinals call up Jake Woodford, part ways with T.J. McFarland

First pitch is 7:40 p.m. at Colorado's Coors Field

They say one of the best things about the baseball season is that there is always tomorrow. The Cardinals will need that mantra for this evening's game after being walloped by the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's series opener. New Cardinals' starter Jose Quintana takes the mound as the team looks to start their next winning streak.

The Rockies plan to counter with a lefty of their own, which in a vacuum, plays to the Cardinals' strengths. However, the Cardinals have struggled when taking on lefty starters this season. Against lefty starting pitching, the Cardinals only hit to a batting average of .244, below the .253 mark they hit against right-handed starters. However, when facing the bullpen, those marks switch: against southpaw relievers, St. Louis has an OPS of .771, .050 points higher than that of the right-handed bullpen arms they face.

With the left on the mound, Albert Pujols will play his 3034th game tonight, tying Ty Cobb for fifth most games played all-time. Needing to play 46 more games this season to tie Ricky Henderson for fourth-most games with only 53 games remaining on the calendar, this will likely be where Pujols settles in the all-time games played rankings.

Reinforcements from Memphis

The Cardinals went to their minor leagues for pitching help, recalling right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford from AAA Memphis. To make room on the active roster, left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland was designated for assignment. McFarland made his first appearance in more than two weeks in Tuesday's blowout loss and has struggled in 2022 to the tune of a 6.61 ERA.

The move also frees up a 40-man roster spot: With Jack Flaherty's rehab beginning and a return from the IL on the horizon, there is now an open spot on the roster.

Lineups

CARDINALS (60-49)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tommy Edman, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, 1B

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. lars Nootbar, RF

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

ROCKIES (49-63)

1. Charlie Blackmon, RF

2. Jose Iglesias, SS

3. Brendan Rodgers, 2B

4. C.J. Cron, 1B

5. Randel Grichuk, CF

6. Elias Diaz, C

7. Ryan McMahon, 3B

8. Elehuris Montero, DH

9. Yonathan Daza, LF

P: Kyle Freeland, LHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA): Appearing for the second time as a Cardinal, Quintana will make his second start of the season at Coors Field. In his first outing, as a member of the Pirates, Quintana did not fair well. Allowing six earned runs over five innings.

LHP Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA): The ace of the Colorado staff, the left handed Freeland owes much of his success to avoiding home runs while pitching at Coors Field. Allowing a team low one home run per nine innings. Since finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018, Freeland has struggled to find consistency, especially when pitching at home.

Wild Card

Many a Cardinal have made their major league debuts in Colorado, including Albert Pujols (2001), Paul DeJong (2017), Nolan Arenado (2013), and Corey Dickerson (2013).

The Cardinals have struggled when on the road against NL West teams recently. At home to the NL West, the Cardinals are 35-12 since 2019, in that same span they are 13-24 when on the road. At Coors Field the Cardinals are 47-53 since the park opened in 1995.

Transactions

The Cardinals have recalled RHP Jake Woodford from AAA Memphis

LHP T.J. McFarland has been designated for assignment

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make his first rehab appearance since being place on the 60-day IL in AAA Memphis tonight. Having been placed on the 60-day, Flaherty can not return to the Cardinals until August 26th. (Updated Aug. 10)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis, making his second appearance Wednesday with plans to play six innings in the outfield after DH'ing Tuesday night. (Updated Aug. 10)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon, he had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return and he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals close their trip to the Mile High City and return home for a six-game home stand, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games and their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals close their trip to the Mile High City and return home for a six-game home stand, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games and their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.