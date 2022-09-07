First Pitch: Cardinals call-up No. 5 prospect Alec Burleson, place Dylan Carlson on IL

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:45 at Busch Stadium.

The number five prospect in the Cardinals minor league system has been called up from AAA Memphis and could make his major league debut tonight against the Washington Nationals, though he is not in the starting lineup.

The 2020 second round pick would be the first of that draft class for the Cardinals to make his big league debut, beating top prospect Jordan Walker and No. 2 prospect Masyn Winn.

Burleson has been on a speed run of the minor leagues, where in 2021 he went all the way from A to AAA in just 100 games. At AAA Memphis, Burleson has been one of the best hitters in minor league baseball this season, hitting .331 with a .905 OPS, 20 home runs and 86 RBI.

In order to make space on the 40-man roster and 25-man roster, Connor Capel was designated for assignment, and Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL with a left thumb sprain.

The Cardinals lineup will otherwise remain exactly the same as last night, with the only exceptions of Yadier Molina taking over behind the plate, and Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan swapping DH and third base.

CARDINALS (80-56)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Nationals (48-88)

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA)

RHP Corey Abbott (0-6, 4.56 ERA)

Wild Cards

The Cardinals trade deadline acquisitions have paid dividends immediately. After Jo Jo Romero appeared in Saturday's win, the Cardinals improved to 25-3 in games in which their new players have appeared.

The magic number to clinch the division is 19, meaning any combination of 19 wins for the Cardinals or losses for the Brewers would win them the NL Central Crown. At this moment the Cardinals own a 8.5-game lead.

Injury Report

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) made his first rehab appearance with AA Springfield, starting and going an inning and a third, allowing three walks but also striking out three. Matz will continue to rehab with an eye towards relief oppertunties this season and may be ready to help the team come seasons end (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue the four-game home stand against the Washington Nationals, they then jet off to Pittsburg for the weekend series.

The Cardinals continue the four-game home stand against the Washington Nationals, they then jet off to Pittsburg for the weekend series.