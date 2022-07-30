First Pitch: Cardinals clear way for Paul DeJong's start, trade Edmundo Sosa to Phillies

First Pitch: 6:15 p.m. at Washington DC

Trade season has officially begun and the Cardinals have gotten involved in their own way. Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league relief pitcher JoJo Romero. Paving the way for former all-star shortstop Paul DeJong to rejoin the team. DeJong was added to the taxi squad ahead of the series in DC.

With the move, DeJong has been formally recalled from AAA Memphis where as the newly acquired Romero was assigned there. Sosa, 26, appeared in 53 games for the Cardinals, taking 122 at-bats while hitting .189 with seven extra base hits.

DeJong will start and hit in the seven hole, his first appearance with the big club since being optioned to AAA in late May. While with the Redbirds, DeJong has hit 17 home runs in 51 games, finding the form that drove him to a 2019 all-star appearance very recently after struggling early in his minor league assignment.

The move forces the red hot Nolan Gorman to the DH slot.

Getting production from the bottom of the order has regularly lead to success for the Cardinals this season, with the series opening win in DC being no different. The 6-7-8-9 hitters combined for five of the Cardinals six hits in the 6-2 win over the nationals.

Catcher Andrew Knizner had two of those hits himself, the fourth year catcher has been on a tear the last 30 days, hitting .289 with a third of his seasons RBI coming in that span. Knizner has served admirably in the stretch without Molina in the lineup, earning the his role on this team as number two to Yadi. Especially of late.

Lineups

CARDINALS (53-47)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, DH

6. Lars Nootbar, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Dakota Hudson , RHP

Nationals (34-66)

1. Victor Robles, CF

2. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

3. Juan Soto, RF

4. Josh Bell, 1B

5. Nelson Cruz, DH

6. Yadiel Hernandez, LF

7. Luis Garcia, SS

8. Keibert Ruiz, C

9. Maikel Franco, 3B

P: Paolo Espino, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.10 ERA): Hudson missed just one start with a neck strain dating back to the All-Star break, in the meantime he made an appearance with AAA Memphis where he was dominant. The Cardinals will need the ground ball specialist to perform even more now considering the four man pitching rotation they are set to utilize until till next weekend.

RHP Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.48 ERA): After a last minute change to the pitching matchup, the 35-year-old righty Paolo Espino will take the mound after Erick Fedde was scheduled to pitch.

Wild Card

Albert Pujols resurgence has fueled another set of records owned for the machine. In Toronto, Pujols surpassed Rogers Hornsby on the list of hits as a Cardinal with 2111. He is now 4th all-time behind just Stan Musial, Lou Brock, and Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals have been successful against the Nationals since they moved from Montreal in 2005, a twist of fate compared to the struggles they had when playing against the Expos. The Cardinals were 117-148 against Canada’s first franchise and have since gone 60-43 when facing them as their reformed DC selves.

Transactions

The Cardinals have traded SS Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for LHP JoJo Romero

LHP JoJo Romero has been assigned to AAA Memphis

SS Paul DeJong has been recalled from AAA Memphis

Injury report

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) made his first rehab appearance since going on the IL six weeks ago. Serving as the designated hitter for AAA Memphis, Molina went 0-3 with a stolen base before being hit on the hand in his fourth at-bat in the seventh inning. He was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Molina will play on Saturday and Sunday with the Redbirds, the club announced on Friday. (Updated July 29)

OF Harrison Bader received a second opinion that confirmed his diagnoses of plantar fasciitis. While he will not require surgery on the foot, he will require rest for the injury to heal. There is not yet a timetable for his return but he will be shut down for a matter of weeks before resuming baseball activities. (Updated July 27)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. After meeting with team doctors there is optimism he could avoid season-ending surgery and rehab the torn ligament, allowing him to return in September. The Cardinals expect to have a plan of action as to the severity of the injury when evaluated later in the week. (Updated July 26)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's next

Sunday at Washington: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.53) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals will return home on August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs. They will play 12 of their next 15 games at Busch Stadium, welcoming the New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, and Milwaukee Brewers over that stretch.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.