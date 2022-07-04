First Pitch: Cardinals continue NL East road trip with four game series in Atlanta

Losers in three of their last four, the Cardinals are in desperate need of a bounce-back winning streak to set things straight. Taking on the reigning World Series champions and owners of the third-best record on the National League make that a particularly tough task.

As they enter the four games in Atlanta, the Cardinals are 1-1-5 in four-game series. Their lone series win came when they took three of four from Pirates in June. Atlanta owns four sweeps and are coming off a month where they went 21-6.

When playing on the Fourth of July, the Cardinals are 94-95 all-time, the Braves are 98-105. The last time to the two clubs played on July 4 was 2006 when the Cardinals won 6-3. St. Louis is 2-0 against the Braves in Atlanta on July 4 and 7-2 all-time.

The Cardinals have announced they have optioned catcher Ivan Herrera to AAA Memphis and selected the contract of catcher Austin Romine from Memphis. Romine was signed by the Cardinals on June 17 after starting the season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Brendan Donovan, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Juan Yepez, 1B

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Conner Capel, RF

9. Austin Romine, C

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

BRAVES

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

3. Matt Olson, 1B

4. Austin Riley, 3B

5. Travis d'Arnaud, C

6. Marcell Ozuna, DH

7. Eddie Rosario, LF

8. Phil Gosselin, 2B

9. Michael Harris II, CF

P: Kyle Wright, RHP

Pitching matchup

Dakota Hudson, RHP (6-4, 3.83 ERA): Making his first start at Truist Park, Hudson is taking on the Braves for the first times since the 2019 NLDS. Hudson added to his team high six wins in his last appearance against the Miami Marlins.

Kyle Wright, RHP (9-4, 3.03 ERA): A top five pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Wright has found his footing in 2022 after a frustrating first four years up and down between the minors and limited starts in the majors. Wright has pitched into the fifth inning in all of his 16 starts this season.

Wild Cards

Paul Goldschmidt is in for a big week of potential milestones, sitting on 299 home runs, 999 runs, 993 RBI, the all-star first baseman could become the sixth Cardinal to hit home run number 300 in a Cardinal uniform, the 40th ever to hit 300 home runs and steal 140 bases, the 294th to score 1000 RBI, and the 341st to score 1000 runs.

Juan Yepez hit his 10th home run this weekend, reaching so in 51 games played. He became the 29th Cardinal rookie to hit double-digit home runs and hit the third most in a 51 game span trailing only Albert Pujols (16) and Paul DeJong (14)

Transactions

C Ivan Herrera has been optioned to AAA Memphis, he played eleven games and started six for the Cardinals. They have selected the contract of Austin Romine from AAA Memphis.

Injury updates

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw three innings for AAA Memphis Saturday night, allowing one run on four hits against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The start was his second rehab assignment after throwing two innings Tuesday. He is scheduled to make two more rehab appearances before returning to the majors. (Updated July 4)

LHP T.J. McFarland returned to the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-Day IL with COVID. He has thrown at least one bullpen and is being considered for a rehab assignment in the near future. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. The initial steps of his recovery will take place in Los Angeles, where Flaherty makes his offseason home and close to a doctor who has been reviewing his injury. (Updated July 4)

OF Harrison Bader has been placed on the 10-day IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He's wearing a book, and the Cardinals hope that he can begin light activities Monday after resting his foot for a week. (Updated July 4)

LHP Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the 10-Day IL. He is undergoing re-entry protocols while working out as best he can in quarantine. (Updated June 25)

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and the club will check in next week. (Updated July 4)

OF Tyler O’Neill is set to begin a rehab assignment Monday night with Class AAA Memphis. He has been on the injured list with a torn hamstring. The Cardinals expect him to increase his playing time with the Redbirds and possibly return when the Cardinals do for a home stand that begins Friday. (Updated July 4)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) is doing sprints and baseball activities in St. Louis to prepare for a restart to his rehab assignment. Dickerson has been able to hit with the team and take batting practice for more than a week since aggravating his calf tear. (Updated July 4)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Up next

The Cardinals continue to swing through the NL East, finishing their four games in Atlanta before returning home to face the Phillies again.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.

