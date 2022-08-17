First Pitch: Cardinals flex plate discipline by leading with Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan

First pitch is 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Highlighting their ability to draw walks against a pitcher with control issues, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has gone to his leadoff tandem of Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan to start game two against the Colorado Rockies. Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals most frequent leadoff hitter, slides to the nine hole, essentially serving as a second leadoff man when the lineup turns over.

After four days off due to opponents using left-handed starters, Nolan Gorman returns to the lineup. Serving as the second baseman in today's game, Gorman has been on a tear the past two weeks, hitting .273 with two home runs and an OPS+ of 286.

With Paul DeJong returning to the majors, Gorman has seen more time as the designated hitter than at second base. The optimal defensive lineup includes Tommy Edman in that spot, meaning Gorman will likely see less time on the infield, especially with Edman starting to find his swing again after an extended cold streak.

Since the aforementioned return to the majors by DeJong, the Cardinals middle infield ranks third in the National League by WAR, behind only the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Andrew Knizner gets the start behind the plate after scoring last night's winning run. Knizner has not yet caught for Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.

Lineups

CARDINALS (64-51)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

ROCKIES (51-67)

1. Connor Joe, LF

2. Charlie Blackmon, RF

3. Brendan Rodger, 2B

4. C.J. Cron, 1B

5. Jose Iglesias, SS

6.Randal Grichuk, CF

7. Ryan McMahon, 3B

8. Elehuris Montero, DH

9. Brian Serven, C

P: German Marquez, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA): After two starts with the Cardinals, "Gumby" is 2-0 with an ERA of zero. Having allowed just nine baserunners in 11 innings pitched, Jordan Montgomery has been the ideal trade deadline pickup for the Red Birds.

RHP German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA): The workhorse of the Rockies pitching staff, German Marquez has pitched six innings or more in each of his last seven starts and has only failed to complete the fifth inning in three of his 22 starts this season. While his ERA is inflated, the right-handed starter has been a rock for the the Rockies.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have won 10 games in a row against the Colorado Rockies when playing at Busch Stadium, the fifth-longest streak against a particular opponent in Cardinals history. A win today would tie that streak with three others at 11, with the longest being 13 games against the Cubs from October 3, 1999 to June 16, 2011.

St. Louis starters have been dominant of late, limiting opponents to two runs or fewer in six straight starts — the longest streak of its kind since 2019.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) made his second rehab start, this time for the Springfield Cardinals. Working three innings and throwing 52 pitches, Flaherty impressed by allowing no runs on just two hits and a walk. In his final inning, Flaherty touched 97 miles per hour on his fastball. He is scheduled to make two more rehab starts before returning to St. Louis. (Updated Aug. 17)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez (forearm) is set to return to rehab assignments soon after an illness caused a setback in his return to the Cardinals. He played four games before falling ill and will return with intention to play the outfield. Oli Marmol has indicated Yepez's rehab is not only health oriented, but performance based. (Updated Aug. 17)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Who's Next

Game 3 vs. Colorado: RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67)

Game 1 vs. Arizona: RHP Miles Mikolas vs. TBA

Game 2 vs. Arizona: RHP Dakota Hudson vs. TBA

Game 3 vs. Arizona: LHP Jose Quintana vs. TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals will take off to the Arizona desert to take on the Diamondbacks. They then head to Wrigley Field for another five-game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.