First Pitch: Cardinals fly to altitude in hopes of extending winning streak, division lead

First pitch is 7:40 p.m. at Colorado's Coors Field

The Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday meet for the first time this season at the mile-high ball park. The game marks the first of six games the two clubs will play together over the next 10 days, marking the entirety of their meetings for the 2022 season.

Nolan Arenado, who won NL Player of the Week this week, makes his second return to Colorado after playing his first eight seasons in the purple and black. Since he was traded to the Cardinals, the red birds have gone 4-3 against the Rockies, but have struggled on the road, going 1-3. Arenado will take his usual place at third base and hit cleanup for the Cardinals.

Pregame, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be recognized by the Rockies as a part of their farewell tour, though neither will be in the starting lineup for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman returns to the DH slot against the right-handed Ryan Feltner, and Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate in an off day for Molina.

Since Molina's return from the injured list, the Cardinals are 6-0, and they are 26-18 in games he's played this season.

Old Friend Alert

Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk starts in center field and hits sixth for the Colorado Rockies, he has 11 home runs and 55 RBI this season. Designated Hitter Elehuris Montero was also a key part of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. He was at one point the No. 81 prospect in baseball for the Cardinals. This is his first game against his former franchise.

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA): In two starts at Coors Field the Cardinal ace has struggled, failing to go more than five innings in either appearance. He did earn the win in his most recent start in Denver, going 5 innings allowing three earned runs in 2019.

RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA): The sophomore starter will be making his 11th career start, and just his fifth at his home park. Feltner has been significantly better on the road than he has been at Coors Field, with a 7.31 ERA when pitching at home with a strikeout to walk rate of 1.83.

Wild Card

Many a Cardinal have made their major league debuts in Colorado, including Albert Pujols (2001), Paul DeJong (2017), Nolan Arenado (2013), and Corey Dickerson (2013).

The Cardinals have struggled when on the road against NL West teams recently. At home to the NL West, the Cardinals 35-12 since 2019, in that same span they are 13-23 when on the road. At Coors Field the Cardinals are 47-52 since the park opened in 1995.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has returned to St. Louis to begin his throwing program as he progresses to a return to pitching. (Updated Aug. 6)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on IL with a forearm strain suffered when making a throw to the plate. He has begun taking batting practice swings and throwing, the club is evaluating whether a rehab assignment in AAA is needed or if he can return as a hitter before being able to play the field. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon, he had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return and he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals hit the road for a short trip to the Rocky Mountains, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games before returning home to face their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesdays Post-Dispatch.