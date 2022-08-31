First Pitch: Cardinals get opportunity to shuffle lineup against opposing lefty starter

First Pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

Falling short in last night's game in Cincinnati, the Cardinals will have a preferred matchup in the series finale. Taking on a left-handed starter from the Reds, St. Louis is 20-9 when taking on left-handed starters with a .788 OPS, the best offensive split they have against any particular type of pitcher.

With the southpaw on the bump, Albert Pujols will once again get a preferable opportunity to chase down the 700 home run milestone. This will be the first time "The Machine" will have started in every game of the series since the Cardinals visited Toronto, and the first time in a three-game series since the Dodgers came to St. Louis in mid-July. Pujols will hit fifth and DH.

Switch hitter Tommy Edman will also be hitting from his preferred side, having significantly better outcomes when batting from the right side this season. While Edman's power numbers have been greater as a lefty, due to a larger sample size, against left-handed pitching, Edman has a higher batting average, OPS and BABIP. Edman also became just the second Cardinals switch hitter with more than 10 homers and over 25 stolen bases in a season. He will lead off and play second.

Manager Oliver Marmol has used the start against a left-handed pitcher to file in players who have struggled to find play time of late. Dylan Carlson, for example, will start in center field and hit second. The young outfielder has struggled of late, particularly against righties, so the opportunity to see a lefty gives him a chance to build some positive momentum. Paul DeJong similarly gets an opportunity to impact the starting lineup, starting at shortstop and hitting sixth for the first time in a week.

Lineups

CARDINALS (75-55)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Brendan Donovan

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

REDS (51-77)

1. Jonathan India, DH

2. Nick Senzel, CF

3. Kyle Farmer, 3B

4. Donovan Solano, 1B

5. Alejo Lopez, 2B

6. Stuart Fairchild, LF

7. Aristides Aquino, RF

8. Jose Barrero, SS

9. Chuckie Robinson, C

P: Mike Minor, LHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA): Coming off his first poor start for the Cardinals, Jose Quintana looks to continue the trend of success for Cardinals trade deadline acquisitions. Since Quintana joined St. Louis, the Cards are 4-1 in games which the lefty appeared.

LHP Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA): Making his second start against the Cardinals this season, Mike Minor has historically not fared well against the Red Birds. Allowing five runs in four innings this season, with a career 6.35 ERA, Minor will look to play spoiler against St. Louis while also keeping a clean home run record against Albert Pujols, who has never homered against the lefty.

Wild Card

The Cardinals set the franchise record for home runs in August with 49, surpassing the previous high of 46 from September 2016.

The Cardinals are one of only two teams to win 20 or more games in August this season, tying the Dodgers (thus far) with 21 wins. They can tie their own franchises second-best record of 22 with a win tonight.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will make one more start Wednesday for AA Springfield before returning to the majors. He will be on no pitch count and no limitations and will go as deep into the game as performance warrants. Manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that he felt Flaherty could return as early as Wednesday, but what was best for the franchise as a whole was to wait until rosters expanded to add him back to the rotation. (Updated Aug. 29)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw a bullpen with higher intensity on Saturday. With that done, he will be pointed toward being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals return home for the final weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, kicking off a seven-game home stand that includes the Cubs and Washington Nationals.

