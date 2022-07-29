First Pitch: Cardinals get reinforcements in DC to close road trip

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. at Washington DC

The Cardinals have been rejoined by friendly faces in the Nation’s capital ahead of their three game series with the Washington Nationals. MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have returned off the restricted list and will be back in the lineup, while shortstop Paul DeJong has rejoined the Cardinals from AAA Memphis on the taxi squad. The 2019 All-Star was optioned to AAA Memphis in May and has had up and down results while playing in the International League, hitting .249 with 17 home runs in 51 games. While DeJong will not be available immediately, his return indicates intention by the Cardinals brass as to his role with the club moving forward.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will return to their familar spots in the fourth/fifth places in the lineup. Albert Pujols, who in many ways was the saving grace of the Cardinals offense while the two corner infielders remained away from the team, will hit fifth behind them.

The most notable change in the lineup is Tommy Edman moving to the nine hole, where he has the potential to serve as a "second leadoff man" of sorts.

Lineups

CARDINALS (52-47)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Lars Nootbaar, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Nationals (34-66)

1. Victor Robles, CF

2. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

3. Juan Soto, RF

4. Josh Bell, 1B

5. Nelson Cruz, DH

6. Yadiel Hernandez, LF

7. Luis Garcia, SS

8. Keibert Ruiz, C

9. Ehire Adrianza, 3B

P: Anibal Sanchez, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (7-8, 2.87 ERA): Coming off a frustrating performance in Cincinnati, the righty is looking to get back on track. Before allowing six earned runs over five innings in his previous start, Mikolas was on a stretch of allowing three or fewer earned runs in his previous eight outings.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA): Making his third start of the season, the 16 year veteran has been serviceable for the struggling Nationals. Missing the 2021 season, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and health concerns as his reason for doing so, the Venezuelan pitcher is now hoping to finish the year on a strong note. Sanchez throws six pitches reliably, none of which he throws more than 30% of the time. Utilizing his cutter most often.

Wild Card

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Austin Romine have rejoined the Cardinal in Washington DC after missing the trip to Toronto. The Cardinals have a .500 winning percentage when the pair of Arenado and Goldschmidt are out of the lineup, and a .527 when they are in their corner infield spots. They are 4-8 when Austin Romaine appears this season.

The Cardinals have been successful against the Nationals since they moved from Montreal in 2005, a twist of fate compared to the struggles they had when playing against the Expos. The Cardinals were 117-148 against Canada’s first franchise and have since gone 60-43 when facing them as their reformed DC selves.

Transactions

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Austin Romaine were removed from the restricted list.

Connor Capel, Ivan Herrera, and Cory Spangenberg were returned to AAA Memphis

Injury report

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) made his first rehab appearance since going on the IL six weeks ago. Serving as the designated hitter for AAA Memphis, Molina went 0-3 with a stolen base before being hit on the hand in his fourth at-bat in the seventh inning. He was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Molina will play on Saturday and Sunday with the Redbirds, the club announced on Friday. (Updated July 29)

RHP Dakota Hudson is set to return to the Cardinals while they are in Washington DC, where he is set to start Saturdays game. Hudson made a rehab appearance last Sunday in AAA Memphis, pitching five innings allowing one run on five hits in 79 pitches. (Updated July 29)

OF Harrison Bader received a second opinion that confirmed his diagnoses of plantar fasciitis. While he will not require surgery on the foot, he will require rest for the injury to heal. There is not yet a timetable for his return but he will be shut down for a matter of weeks before resuming baseball activities. (Updated July 27)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. After meeting with team doctors there is optimism he could avoid season-ending surgery and rehab the torn ligament, allowing him to return in September. The Cardinals expect to have a plan of action as to the severity of the injury when evaluated later in the week. (Updated July 26)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's next

Saturday at Washington: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.10) vs Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.95)

Sunday at Washington: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.53) vs Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.48)

Up Next

The Cardinals will return home on August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs. They will play 12 of their next 15 games at Busch Stadium, welcoming the New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, and Milwaukee Brewers over that stretch.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.