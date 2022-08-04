First Pitch: Cardinals go for sweep, tie for division lead with new pitcher Jose Quintana

First pitch of Game 2 is 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

The second game of the doubleheader has become a battle for a three game series sweep with the Chicago Cubs. Lars Nootbar played the hero in the final inning of game one, scoring a walk-off single and securing the victory.

The win made the Cardinals 5-2 in doubleheaders thus far in 2022. In the four doubleheaders they have played, the Cardinals have not lost both games. With two split and one two-game sweep, the Cardinals are looking to improve on that record.

A Cardinals win would also move the team into a tie for the division lead after the Milwaukee Brewers lost their game today against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yadier Molina will get the start behind home plate, the 40-year-old veteran indicated he wanted to catch the newly acquired Cardinals starter in his first appearance for the club. Jose Quintana has made six career starts at Busch Stadium; he owns a 2-3 record with a 3.95 ERA.

With a lefty on the mound for the Cubs, Oli Marmol will turn to his specialists to take advantage of the pitching matchup. Albert Pujols will slide into the DH spot; he is hitting a monstrous .339 against lefties this season with a .931 OPS. Pujols pinch hit in the eight inning of game one for Brendan Donovan and was hit by a pitch, albeit a harmless one.

Tyler O'Neill will also be inserted back into the lineup in left field. The Canadian star has been struggling with leg cramps as of late. He sat out the beginning of game one before being brought on for a pinch hitting opportunity in the eight inning. He was in the starting lineup Wednesday for the postponed game against a left-handed pitcher as well.

Due to the doubleheader, the Cardinals and Cubs have agreed to add a 27th man to their active rosters. James Naile is now on the Cardinals roster and will be available out of the bullpen today. He was used in a high-leverage situation in game one, escaping a two on, one out situation with no runs scored.

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.50 ERA): Making his first start as a St. Louis Cardinal, Quintana will throw to Yadier Molina for the first time. The lefty has been a especially good against the Cubs this season, in three starts with the Pirates against the north siders, he has an ERA of 2.81 and has averaged more than five innings in each appearance.

LHP Sean Newcomb (0-0, 11.57 ERA): The former first round pick has struggled mightily in his limited opportunities in the majors this season. While this will be his first start of the season, in seven appearances this year he has allowed 12 earned runs in addition to four inherited runners to score. His longest appearance of the year in the majors has been two innings but regularly goes deeper into games at AAA.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have hit home runs in 12 straight games, the second longest active streak behind the New York Yankees, and the longest streak of the Cardinals season thus far. The Bronx Bombers will come to Busch Stadium this weekend.

The Cardinals are also on a six game streak having hit multiple home runs. That stands as the longest active streak in baseball.

Injury Report

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on IL with a forearm strain suffered when making a throw to the plate. He has begun taking batting practice swings and throwing, the club is evaluating whether a rehab assignment in AAA is needed or if he can return as a hitter before being able to play the field.. (Updated August 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season ending hip surgery, the righty had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. He will undergo the proceeded soon. (Updated August 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. after evaluation it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament, there is no timetable for his return and will be reevaluated on a week to week basis. (Updated August 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's Next

Friday vs. the New York Yankees: Dakota Hudson vs. Nestor Cortez

Saturday vs. the New York Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (First start as a Cardinal) vs. Domingo German

Sunday vs. the New York Yankees: Adam Wainwright vs. Frankie Montas (First start as a Yankee)

Up Next

The New York Yankees come to town for a weekend series at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will play nine of their next 12 games at Busch Stadium, welcoming the aforementioned Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over that stretch.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.