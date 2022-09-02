First Pitch: Cardinals lean on left-handed lineup to start strong against Cubs

First Pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

In their march to the post-season, the St. Louis Cardinals have been on the path to secure their spot by winning each of their last six series. The Cardinals lead the division by six-and-a-half games as they enter tonight's matchup, with FanGraphs estimating St. Louis has a 93.7% likelihood to win the NL Central.

With a righty on the mound for the Cubs, the Cardinals return to their lineup that features Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar at the top of the batting order. The two have been catalysts at the top of the order, with Nootbaar earning the starting spot in right field due to his play. Meanwhile, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has said he will slot Donovan into the batting order at two and then figure out where he plays from there. Tonight Donovan is the DH.

Nolan Gorman will also get the start tonight at second base. The Cardinals remain committed to giving him opportunities to develop and grow as a defensive infielder, partnering him up the middle with Tommy Edman. Edman has been a defensive star this year despite not being committed to just one position. Gorman and Edman, as well as Yadier Molina, will make up the bottom third of the order.

Star third baseman and defensive anchor of the team Nolan Arenado was named NL Player of the Month for August; he will hit fourth.

Lineups

CARDINALS (76-55)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, CF

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

CUBS (56-75) will be posted when available

1. Nick Madrigal, 2B

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Franmil Reyes, DH

4. Ian Happ, LF

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Nelson Velazquez, CF

7. PJ Higgins, 1B

8. Yan Gomes, C

9. Christopher Morel, 3B

P: Adrian Sampson, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.28 ERA): Coming off what can only be described as his first "bad" start as a Cardinal, lefty Jordan Montgomery can bounce back and take down the club that he 1-hit in his last appearance against. In his last start, he allowed five runs in five innings — however, the Cardinals rallied to win in the ninth 6-5, meaning the red birds are 5-0 in his five starts as a Cardinal.

RHP Adrian Sampson (1-4, 3.97 ERA): In his last four starts, AdRIAN Sampson has struggled mightily pitching past the fourth inning just once, and in his last two starts (including one against the Cardinals) he has not been able to finish the fourth inning. Since signing with the Cubs in 2021, Chicago is 1-3 with a 4.18 ERA.

Transactions

The Cardinals have recalled James Naile from AAA Memphis.

The Cardinals have selected the contract of CF Ben DeLuzio from AAA Memphis.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) made his final rehab start at AA Springfield and is scheduled to return to the Cardinals to start on Labor Day. Throwing six and two thirds innings and striking out nine, Flaherty did not allow a run until the seventh inning. Manager Oliver Marmol made it clear that he felt Flaherty could return as early as last Wednesday, but that what was best for the franchise as a whole was to wait until rosters expanded to add him back to the rotation. (Updated Sept. 2)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will throw a bullpen with higher intensity on Saturday. With that done, he will be pointed toward being used as a relief pitcher and may begin a rehab timetable for a return. (Updated Aug. 26)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals return home for the final weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, kicking off a seven-game home stand that includes the Cubs and the Washington Nationals.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.