First Pitch: Cardinals lineup begins to take shape for home stretch

First pitch is 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol's lineups are beginning to take shape for the stretch run. With a lefty on the mound Tuesday, the Cardinals continue to place Albert Pujols in the five-hole, as he has seen vintage success in that situation. Similarly, Lars Nootbaar has established himself as the everyday right-fielder, including today in the nine hole, despite the left-on-left matchup.

The lone change to the lineup from the last time the Cardinals saw a lefty on Sunday was that Paul Dejong hit sixth, and Tommy Edman hit seventh. They are flipped in today's lineup.

Yadier Molina was also reinserted into the eight-hole, which now seems to be reserved for catchers, as that is where Cardinals backstops have hit since Molina's return off the IL.

Lineups

CARDINALS (63-51)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tommy Edman, 2B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

Rockies (51-66)

1. Connor Joe, LF

2. Charlie Blackmon, DH

3. Brendan Rodger, 2B

4. C.J. Cron, 1B

5. Jose Iglesias, SS

6.Randal Grichuk, RF

7. Elehuris Montero, 3B

8. Brian Serven, C

9. Wynton Bernard, CF

P: Kyle Freeland, LHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (8-9, 3.5 ERA): Making his second start at Busch Stadium and third as a Red Bird, the lefty has been excellent in his two prior appearances as a Cardinal. He's gone six innings in each outing and allowed just a 2.25 ERA in that span.

LHP Kyle Freeland (2-10, 4.32 ERA): The lefty is making his second consecutive start against St. Louis, last seeing them when the Cardinals went to Colorado just a week ago. In that start Freeman took the loss after allowing six earned runs in just 4 ⅓ innings.

Wild Card

The Cardinals are looking for a little retribution after dropping the series to the Rockies when in Colorado. While struggling when playing in Colorado, going 53-61 when visiting the Mile High City, the Cardinals dominate the Rox at home, to the tune of a 41-13 record at Busch Stadium III.

The Rockies and Cardinals are the best in baseball at inducing double play ground balls, which is highly valuable when pitching at altitude. The Cardinals slightly overtake the Rockies with 124 double-plays compared to Colorado's 122.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) threw 35 pitches at AAA Memphis in one inning of work. He will make his next start Tuesday in Springfield with an increased pitch count. A Sept. 1 return timetable was floated as a possible return date. (Updated Aug. 13)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez continues to make rehab appearances with AAA Memphis. His next targeted milestone is playing back to back days in the field. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated that his return to the majors would be both health- and performance-based (Updated Aug. 13)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season-ending hip surgery soon. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation, it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return; he will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Who's Next

Game 2 vs Colorado: LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37) vs RHP German Marquez (6-9, 5.08)

Game 3 vs Colorado: RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27) vs RHP Antonio Senzatela(3-6, 4.67)

Game 1 vs Arizona: RHP Miles Mikolas vs TBA

Game 2 vs Arizona: RHP Dakota Hudson vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals will take off to the Arizona dessert to take on the Diamondbacks. They then head to Wrigley Field for another five game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.