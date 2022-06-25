First Pitch: Cardinals look to bounce back after shutout to Cubs in series opener

For the sixth time this season, the Cardinals could not get a run across, getting shut out by the Cubs at home for the first time since 2019. Kyle Hendricks, the winning pitcher for the Cubs last night also started for Chicago in the 2019 game. Chicago pitchers have thrown eight shutouts this season, the second most in the majors, accounting for just less than a third of their wins.

The Cardinals will look to respond by sending their de facto ace, Miles Mikolas, to the mound to take on the Cubs, who will be sending a pitcher making his first start of the season.

With last night's loss, the Cardinals have lost three straight to the Cubs at home dating back to last season; St. Louis will be looking to avoid the first 4-plus game losing streak to the north siders at Busch Stadium since 2010, when they lost five straight.

Lineups

CARDINALS 1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Nolan Gorman, 2B 3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Brendan Donovan, LF 6. Dylan Carlson, RF 7. Juan Yepez, DH 8. Harrison Bader, CF 9. Andrew Knizner, C P: Miles Mikolas, RHP Cubs 1. Christopher Morel, 2B 2. Rafael Ortega, CF 3. Wilson Contreras, C 4. Ian Happ, LF 5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B 6. Nico Hoerner, SS 7. Yan Gomez, DH 8. Alfonso Rivas, 1B 9. Nelson Velazquez, RF P: Adrian Sampson, RHP

Pitching Matchup

Miles Mikolas, RHP (5-5, 2.64 ERA): In an equal number of starts, Mikolas has received either six runs of support or more or two runs of support or less. In 14 starts this season, Mikolas is 5-0 when receiving more than two runs of support; he is 0-5 when getting two runs or less.

Adrian Sampson, RHP (0-0, 7.50 ERA): Making his first start of the 2022 campaign, Sampson has been used primarily as a long reliever for the Cubs the past two years but has earned five spot starts since 2019. He has made eight starts at AAA Iowa this year and previously served as a starter when playing in the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization) in 2020.

Wild Cards

Harrison Bader has been excellent in his career against today's starter Adrian Sampson, having faced the swingman a team-high seven times. The star centerfielder has five hits in those seven at-bats, including two home runs.

Tommy Edman leads major league baseball with 40 run-scoring games and ranks second to Aaron Judge in total runs scored (55). The last time a Cardinal led baseball in runs scored by the end of a season was Matt Carpenter in 2013 with 126.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

Genesis Cabrera has been placed on the Injured List, Jake Woodford has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. (Updated June 24)

T.J. McFarland tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms and was placed on the 10-day IL. He will not be eligible to return based on testing protocols, and he’ll require several days symptom free and consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. (Updated June 24)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed several weeks of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. Molina has returned to Puerto Rico to rest and will be checked in on by the club next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 tear of his left hamstring. He will be evaluated this weekend to see if a rehab assignment is possible next week. (Updated June 24)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) has returned to St. Louis after his rehab assignment in Memphis but will not be coming off the IL. He has aggravated his calf injury and will be reevaluated before moving forward. (Updated June 24)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, if all goes well he will be sent out for a rehab assignment on Tuesday. (Updated June 24)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will throw two innings for Class AAA Memphis tonight as part of his rehab assignment. He threw an inning on Tuesday in his first rehab assignment. He is preparing to return to the majors as a reliever. (Updated June 24)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jake Walsh (elbow) received PRP treatment, and has been shut down for six to eight weeks. (Updated June 24)

Who's Next

Game 3 vs Chicago Cubs: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 8.59)

Game 1 vs Miami Marlins: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA) vs. TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their home stand with one more games against the Cubs before hosting the Miami Marlins to finish the weeklong homestand.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.