First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Coors Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to capitalize on left-handed pitching to try and break out of their recent run of poor play when they face Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, the ace of their staff thus far.

When facing left-handed starters this season, the Cardinals have hit .310, own an OPS of .782, and have a record of 2-0.

The Cardinals' core four players remain in the lineup. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Walker each have collected a team-leading 13 hits and are joined by Tommy Edman in having started in each of the Cardinals' 10 games this season.

Brendan Donovan, despite being a left-handed batter facing a left-handed pitcher, will lead off and play left field, becoming the first Cardinal to start at three different defensive positions this season. Taylor Motter, who has collected a hit in his previous two starts, will play second base and hit ninth.

Returning to the lineup in center field is Tyler O'Neill. O'Neill has not collected an extra-base hit since opening day and is 27th among centerfielders for defensive outs above average.

Lineups

CARDINALS (3-7)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Tommy Edman, SS

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Juan Yepez, DH

9. Taylor Motter, 2B

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Rockies (4-6)

1. Jurickson Profar, LF

2. Kris Bryant, RF

3. McMahon 2B

4. CJ Cron, 1B

5. Mike Moustakas, DH

6. Elias Diaz, C

7. Elehuris Montero, 3B

8. Yonathan Daza, CF

9. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

P: German Marquez, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.64 ERA): The last time Miles Mikolas pitched in Colorado (Aug. 9, 2022), the 34-year-old starter allowed a career-worst 10 earned runs and 14 hits while failing to finish the third inning. His 13.50 career ERA at Coors Field is his highest of any ballpark.

LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.00 ERA): The fifth-year veteran has been dominant in his two starts this year, allowing no runs on seven hits in 12.2 innings pitched. Freeland is looking to ride that momentum into getting his first career win against the Cardinals, owning a 0-3 record in five starts.

Injury report

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will move his rehab assignment from Low-A Palm Beach to Class AAA Memphis. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) has been placed on the 15-day IL after he was removed from Friday's game. An MRI of his elbow showed no structural damage. The team will spend several days evaluating how the strain in his forearm recovers with rest before determining the next treatment. Updated April 9.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) traveled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. Updated April 7.

Adam Wainwright (groin) completed a 33-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium and responded well to the increased intensity. He will likely repeat that workout today. If that goes well, his next appearance could be on a rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs Colorado: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. Jose Urena (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Thursday vs Pittsburgh: Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their first road trip of the season before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game weekend series.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online later Tuesday, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.

