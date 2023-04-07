First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

The Cardinals hit the road for the first time in the 2023 season, traveling to their northernmost division rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, to celebrate their opening day at American Family Field.

Not getting the quality pitching the Cardinals were hoping for in their opening two series, they will send Jack Flaherty to the mound against two-time all-star Brandon Woodruff.

The Cardinals enter hoping to snap a three-game losing streak but have historically struggled against Woodruff, who uses a combination of a fastball, sinker, and changeup to get hitters out. Only one team member, Andrew Knizner, owns a better than .300 batting average against the former eleventh-round pick.

Tyler O'Neill will return to the lineup after being benched for the series finale against Atlanta. Manager Oliver Marmol referenced a team standard of effort not being reached leading into that game. O'Neill, who has three home runs against Woodruff, will hit sixth and play center field.

Jordan Walker will make his first start as a Cardinal away from Busch Stadium, starting in right field and hitting eighth. Walker leads all rookies in hits and hard-hit rate and has hit safely in his six MLB games. Should he collect a base hit today, he would become the first Cardinal since Juan Yepez to have a seven-game hit streak to open their career.

The Contreras family is set for a big weekend series as Willson and William will strap up behind the plate and catch for their respective teams. William Contreras, Cardinals catcher Willson's younger brother, was traded to the Brewers this offseason from the Atlanta Braves. In 2022 the brothers were both named to the National League all-star team.

Lineups

CARDINALS (2-4)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Nolan Gorman, DH

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Milwaukee Brewers (5-1)

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Jesse Winker, DH

3. Willy Adames, SS

4. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

5. William Contreras, C

6. Garrett Mitchell, CF

7. Brian Anderson, 3B

8. Brice Turang, 2B

9. Joey Wiemer, RF

P: Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.00 ERA): Despite his zero ERA and zero hits allowed, Flaherty's opening appearance of the season was hardly one to remember. Walking seven batters over five innings of work, the 27-year-old starter battled control issues for the entirety of his appearance.

RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 1.50 ERA): A core member of the Brewers vaunted pitching rotation, Woodruff dispatched the Cubs in his 2023 debut by allowing just three hits over six innings and striking out eight.

Numbers to know

The Cardinals are only one of two teams in MLB who have yet to commit an error in the field this season. Their 1.000 fielding percentage is tied with only the New York Mets.

Nolan Arenado is one home run away from the 300th in his career. He would become the seventh to reach the plateau in a Cardinals uniform.

Injury report

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) travelled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. He will test his hitting progression on Monday in Colorado. Updated April 7

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled to throw another bullpen Sunday. Updated April 7.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Palm Beach. He served as DH and hit second for Palm Beach, going 1-3 with 2 RBI. He is scheduled to do the same Friday. The goal will be to get in the field, get comfortable fielding groundballs, and also use the time to show performance at the plate to merit promotion. Updated April 7.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. The Cardinals wanted to see how his arm responds to intensifying work. He's slated to resume work off the mound in the coming days. Updated April 3.

Future probable starters

Saturday vs. Milwaukee: Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday vs Milwaukee: Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their first road trip of the season, visiting Milwaukee for three games before heading to the mountains for a three game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.