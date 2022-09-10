First Pitch: Cardinals look to quell losing skid with Jack Flaherty on the mound

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at PNC Park.

Having lost back to back games for the first time in well over a month, the Cardinals will play today not only to quell a potential losing streak, but to maintain a record of series victories and inch closer toward securing the NL Central crown.

Leading into the game, St. Louis made a roster change, revamping the bullpen. James Naile was optioned to AAA Memphis; he struggled earlier in the week when coming on in relief against the Nationals, and left-handed reliever Packy Naughton was recalled from AAA. Naughton had only been in the minors for two weeks, and was called back up to the majors on the first day he was eligible to do so.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has done some tweaking to try and kickstart the team's offense. Most notably putting the red-hot left-fielder Corey Dickerson in the two hole in the lineup. Roberto Clemente award nominee Paul Goldschmidt will start as the designated hitter and hit third. That leaves Albert Pujols to start at first base and hit seventh in the lineup. Pujols has hit 52 home runs at PNC Park, the most of any opponent at that ballpark.

Paul DeJong, who has not seen much game action as of late, will start at short stop and hit ninth. Tommy Edman will get the day off, with Nolan Gorman at second base and Brendan Donovan in right field.

The Pirates are using the exact same lineup they used in yesterday's win.

Lineups

CARDINALS (81-58)

1. Brendan Donovan, RF

2. Corey Dickerson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, CF

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Albert Pujols, DH

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

PIRATES (51-86)

1. Oneil Cruz, SS

2. Bryan Reynolds, CF

3. Rodolfo Castro, 2B

4. Ben Gamel, DH

5. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

6. Jack Suwinski, LF

7. Michael Chavis, 1B

8. Cal Mitchell, RF

9. Tyler Heineman, C

P: JT Brubaker, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA): In his second start back from the injured list, Jack Flaherty will look to build one his last performance where he went five innings and allowed one run.

RHP JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA): Brubaker has been valuable to the Pirates as an innings eater all season. In 25 starts, Brubaker has thrown 132 innings, providing depth for a struggling pitching staff. In those 25 starts, Brubaker gets, on average, 3.75 runs of support from his offense, which is in the lower half of NL starters.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals have won the season series against the Pirates in each of the past eight seasons. With an 8-3 record this year so far, and nine games still to play, the Cardinals could wrap up a ninth-straight season series win during this weekend's series.

Despite the Cardinals' loss to the Pirates in the series opener, the Milwaukee Brewers also lost, meaning the magic number to clinch the division is 16. Any combination of 16 wins for the Cardinals or losses for the Brewers would win St. Louis the NL Central Crown. At the moment, the Cardinals own an eight-game lead.

Transactions

RHP James Naile has been optioned to AAA Memphis.

LHP Packy Naughton has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

Injury Report

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) made his first rehab appearance with AA Springfield, starting and going an inning and a third, allowing three walks but also striking out three. Matz will make his next appearance in the minors Saturday with the Springfield S-Cards with an increased pitch count of 45. From there they will look to diversify his appearances to prepare him as a relief pitcher. (Updated Sept. 9)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

Playing three games in Pittsburgh over the weekend, the Cardinals will then return home for the longest home stand remaining on the calendar. They play the Brewers, then the Reds, starting on Tuesday.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.