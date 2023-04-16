First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals will look to salvage a series split with the Pittsburgh Pirates after crumbling in the extra innings of yesterday's game. To protect from a series loss, the Cardinals look to their opening-day starter, Miles Mikolas, to try and break out of his funk to deliver them a victory. Mikolas has allowed more hits to opponents than any other starter in major league baseball thus far.

Lars Nootbaar will start in center field for the second straight day as he returns from injury. The Cardinals find themselves in a roster crunch with an excess of outfielders that manager Oliver Marmol describes as deserving of playing every day. Rookies Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker have seized the opportunity provided to them and have forced Marmol's hand into placing them in the lineup more often than not, leaving veteran outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill on the outside looking in. The pair will flank Nootbaar as Burleson will start in left field and hit second, while Walker will hit eighth and play right field.

Nolan Arenado will start at third base and hit fourth as he celebrates his birthday today. It has been a significant two days for Arenado in terms of commemorating milestones. On top of Arenado's 32nd birthday this weekend, he also marked his 10-year anniversary in the MLB yesterday. MLB players celebrate 10 years of play in the league, as less than 10% of players reach that milestone — and it also denotes a player being fully vested in Major League Baseball's retirement plan.

Lineups

CARDINALS (6-9)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

PIRATES (9-6)

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

2. Brian Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Carlos Santana, 1B

5. Canaan Smith-Njigba, RF

6. Jack Suwinski, CF

7. Rodolfo Castro, SS

8. Tucupita Marcano, 2B

9. Austin Hedges, C

P: Mitch Keller, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 10.05 ERA): Still looking for a win, Miles Mikolas is looking to end his nightmare start to the season against an opponent he traditionally does very well against. In 16 career starts against the Pirates, Mikolas owns a 3.13 ERA with 77 strikeouts.

RHP Mitch Keller (1-1, 3.57 ERA): Keller has been effective for the Pirates in each of his three starts this season, allowing just seven runs over 17⅔ innings pitched. Keller is well known for his ability to induce soft contact from hitters, ranking in the top 5% in the league in opponent exit value.

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a 45-pitch live bullpen session against Lars Nootbaar, Juan Yepez, Taylor Motter, and Andrew Knizner. Wainwright described the outing as a good step and implied he could be set to make a rehab appearance at Class AA Springfield some time in the coming week.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) is working through a throwing program. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Monday vs. Arizona: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs. TBA

Tuesday vs. Arizona: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series at Busch Stadium before heading to the west coast for an interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

