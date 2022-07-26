First Pitch: Cardinals look to turn things around in international bird battle

First Pitch: 6:07 p.m. at Toronto

Without their star corner infielders, the Cardinals will hope to get back in the win column after a disappointing series loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. They will be in for a tough challenge as they take on the surging Toronto Blue Jays, winners of their last six games.

St. Louis has struggled when taking on teams in the AL East this season, going 3-8 against the Rays, Red Sox, Orioles, and Blue Jays, contributing to the poor interleague play record of 6-9. The Cardinals will not see the East-leading New York Yankees until August when the Bronx Bombers come to Busch Stadium.

Historically, the Cardinals have been successful against the Blue Jays, especially north of the border. In 20 appearances at Rogers Centre, formerly known as SkyDome, the Cardinals have shut out the Jays four times, including twice in 2014, the last time the Cardinals visited Toronto.

Lineups will be posted when made available

Pitching Matchup

RHP Andre Pallante (3-3, 3.34 ERA): A saving grace for the Cardinals rotation early in 2022, Pallante's nine starts this season have been valuable for both their quality and depth, saving the Cardinals bullpen from catastrophe by regularly pitching into the fifth, sixth, and even seventh innings.

RHP Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.52): Made a start against the Cardinals earlier this season where he pitched into the seventh inning in an eventual no-decision thanks to a walk-off grand-slam by Paul Goldschmidt. It has been an up and down season for Berrios, who has struggled in several blowup games through 19 starts. At his best though, Berrios has the ability to be a shutdown starter.

Wild Card

Canadian Tyler O'Neill returns to Canadian soil for the first time in his MLB career. While his hometown of Burnaby, BC is 4363 kilometers away (or 2711 miles), O'Neill did win a gold medal for Team Canada in Toronto at the 2015 Pan-Am Games. First base coach Stubby Clapp was a coach on that team as was Hall of Famer and former Cardinal Larry Walker.

With two hits Albert Pujols would tie Rogers Hornsby for fourth all-time in hits by a Cardinal with 2110. Yadier Molina sits in third place with 2141.

Transactions

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Austin Romine have been placed on the restricted list. To replace them on the roster Connor Capel, Ivan Herrera, and Corey Spangenberg have been added to the roster and will be available in Toronto.

Injury report

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. After meeting with team doctors there is optimism he could avoid season-ending surgery and rehab the torn ligament, allowing him to return in September. The Cardinals expect to have a plan of action as to the severity of the injury later in the week. . (Updated July 26)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

RHP Dakota Hudson made a rehab appearance Sunday in AAA Memphis, pitching five innings allowing one run on five hits in 79 pitches. (Updated July 26)

C Yadier Molina (right-knee inflammation) will begin a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis Thursday. Molina had been prescribed rest to help manage the swelling in his knee and has been rehabbing in Puerto Rico since mid-June. Molina returned to St. Louis earlier this week. (Updated July 26)

OF Harrison Bader will seek a second opinion on his plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The outfielder was sidelined again after one rehab appearance in AAA Memphis. (Updated July 24)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's next

Wednesday at Toronto: Adam Wainwright (6-8, 3.50) vs Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.00)

Friday at Washington: Miles Mikolas (7-7, 2.54) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals continue north of the border to see the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series. It will be their first time in Canada since 2014. They then head to the nation's capital against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will return home August 2 to take on the Chicago Cubs.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.