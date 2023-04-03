First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

After testing out during batting practice his ability to catch a ball comfortably with an injured thumb, Lars Nootbaar and the team determined that he would not be available for the foreseeable future and made a roster move.

Juan Yepez was on standby.

Up from Class AAA Memphis, Yepez will be eligible for Monday night's opener against Atlanta. Shortly before first pitch, Nootbaar was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday.

The Cardinals' outfielder and No. 2 hitter injured the thumb on his right hand sliding into third base on opening day. He has not been available to the team in either game over the weekend, and manager Oliver Marmol said Monday was an important day to determine the length he'll need to recover. Nootbaar has had more soreness catching baseballs than swinging a bat, though the grip strength and thumb dexterity is needed for both.

Hours before Monday's game the team expressed optimism that Nootbaar would avoid the injured list. That changed once he finished with BP.

Jake Woodford makes his first start of the season in series opener against Braves

The Cardinals his four home runs, including two by Nolan Gorman, and score nine runs in their series-clinching win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Now, they’ll send right-hander Jake Woodford to the mound for his 11th major-league start in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Woodford made just one start last season in the majors and appeared in relief 26 times last season for the Cardinals. He did not face the Braves last season. He’s made just one career appearance against the Braves and allowed one run on two hits and two walks in two innings on June 18, 2022.

The Braves enter the series having taken two of three from the Washington Nationals, though the dropped the series finale on Sunday, 4-1, in Washington, D.C.

Last season, the Braves went 4-3 against the Cardinals, but the Cardinals took two of three in Busch Stadium. The Braves have won four consecutive season series against the Cardinals dating back to 2018.

While outfielder Lars Nootbaar remains out of the lineup with a thumb injury, Alec Burleson gets his third consecutive start in left field.

Burleson became the first player in franchise history to record a game with two doubles and a home run in his first 18 career games. He also became the ninth Cardinal and second since WWII to have a game with three extra-base hits in his first 25 career games. The other was Brian Jordan, who had three doubles on April 18, 1992 against the Chicago Cubs.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Tyler O'Neill, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

Atlanta Braves

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Travis D'Arnaud, C

5. Michael Harris II, CF

6. Ozzie Albies, 2B

7. Marcell Ozuna, DH

8. Eddie Rosario, LF

9. Orlando Arcia, SS

P: Charlie Morton, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford: Having won a starting rotation spot in spring training with the help of Adam Wainwright's injury, the 2015 firs- round selection will be making his 11th career start for the Cardinals and his 66th appearance. In the Grapefruit League this spring, Woodford pitched 17 innings and earned a 2.04 ERA.

RHP Charlie Morton: Known for his curveball, which he throws 38% of the time, Morton was 9-6 last year with a 4.34 ERA. Morton is also the active leader in hit batsmen with 156 career batters hit.

Injury report

Lars Nootbaar (thumb), see above for the latest. He is not in the lineup due to a jammed left thumb he sustained sliding into third base in Thursday's opener. He played catch on Sunday, but remained out of the lineup today. The discomfort catching (the thumb is on his glove hand) is more of a problem then swinging the bat at this point. It's unclear if he'd be available of the bench. Updated April 3

Giovanny Gallegos (back) is available for today's game. He was unavailable for the first two games due to lower back stiffness he experienced during a workout Wednesday that was exacerbated during pregame warmup. The right-handed reliever threw a bullpen pregame on Sunday. He was not available in relief because of the pregame session, but he's "live" today, according to Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Updated April 3

Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a bullpen session off a mound for the first time today. He'd been throwing to keep his arm active while on the injured list. He threw at about 120 feet and did some flat ground work before Sunday's game. The Cardinals are still formulating a plan for his return to action in the major leagues; Marmol says a rehab assignment in the minors is a possibility. Updated April 3.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) remains in Jupiter, Fla., rehabbing. DeJong has been hitting and taking groundballs, gradually increasing his baseball activities. He's working out with the Palm Beach minor-league affiliate and getting some live at-bats as well as at-bats off of the machine. He has been limited with groundball work thus far. It's not clear when DeJong will be ready for a game. Palm Beach opens its season on Thursday. Updated April 3.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. The Cardinals wanted to see how his arm responds to intensifying work. He's slated to resume work off the mound in the coming days. Updated April 3.

Future probable starters

Tuesday vs. Atlanta: LHP Steven Matz vs. LHP Dylan Dodd

Wednesday vs. Atlanta: RHP Miles Mikolas vs. TBA

Friday at Milwaukee: TBA vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue the series with Atlanta before heading north to Milwaukee for a weekend series.

The Cardinals continue the series with Atlanta before heading north to Milwaukee for a weekend series.