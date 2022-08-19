First Pitch: Cardinals promote lefty JoJo Romero for peek at relief he could provide

PHOENIX — The Cardinals are using a brief opening in their bullpen to get a look at a recent acquisition they think may be able to provide some relief during the playoff chase and possibly certain playoff matchups.

JoJo Romero, the lefty the Cardinals acquired from Philadelphia for shortstop Edmundo Sosa, will join the team at Chase Field on Friday as the team opens a three-game visit to Arizona. Closer Ryan Helsley went on paternity leave Friday afternoon to open up a spot on the active roster.

The Cardinals also optioned Juan Yepez to Class AAA Memphis, where he will continue his recovery from an arm injury.

The Cardinals brought catcher Ivan Herrera to Arizona to serve on the taxi squad as they begin an eight-game, seven-day road trip.

Romero, 25, made three appearances for Triple-A Memphis after coming to the Cardinals near the trade deadline. He struck out five in three innings and allowed one hit. The Redbirds had him finish two games. Overall this season in the minors, he's done what the Cardinals continue to see from the left side of the bullpen. To paraphrase manager Oliver Marmol, he misses bats.

In 15 innings total, Romero has 20 strikeouts in 15 innings against two walks.

In brief cameo in the majors with the Phillies this season did not go as well. He allowed half of the 10 batters he faced to reach base, three of them scored, and in two innings he had a 13.50 ERA.

The Cardinals have been eyeballing Romero and Zack Thompson as potential left-handed relievers for the stretch run. Thompson, a starter throughout most of his career, has had a difficult time bouncing back for back-to-back appearances in relief. Romero has done enough to intrigue the Cardinals as a possible complement for Genesis Cabrera and Packy Naughton. A third lefty in the bullpen would fit if the Cardinals face lefty-vulnerable Milwaukee in a first-round, three-game series in the postseason.

The Cardinals expect to see two lefty starters in the desert.

Expected to be in the lineup for the Cardinals against Arizona rookie Tommy Henry are two of the top three hitters in the National League against lefties. Henry, in his fourth major-league game, will face Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the majors with a .430 average against lefties this season, and Albert Pujols. The Cardinals' veteran has a .363 average against lefties and a .700 slugging percentage against lefties. Both of them rank third in the NL.

Romero and Herrera are expected to be with the team midgame, pending any travel delays.

First pitch is 8:40 p.m. at Arizona's Chase Field

Lineups

Cardinals (66-51)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Tyler O'Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Tommy Edman, 2B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Diamondbacks (54-63)

1. Daulton Varsho, CF

2. Emmanuel Rivera, 1B

3. Josh Rojas, 2B

4. Christian Walker, DH

5. Jake McCarthy, RF

6. Stone Garrett, LF

7. Sergio Alcantara, 3B

8. Carlson Kelly, C

9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

P: Tommy Henry, LHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA): "The Lizard King" feels right at home in the dessert. 1-0 when pitching at Chase Field, Mikolas owns a 2.55 ERA in six career appearances against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA): The D-Backs #14 prospect will be making his fourth career start in the matchup with the Cardinals. He has had up-and-down results in his first three games. Going just five innings in two of those starts, in his second career start the Michigan alum went seven complete allowing just one run.

Wild Card

Heading back out West to face a NL West opponent, the Cardinals are reminded that they have fair poorly against that division on the road, earning 14-25 record since 2019.

The Cardinal defense has lived up to its billing in recent days. Entering tonight's game the Cardinals have not committed an error in six games. The Brewers/Rockies series was the first time the Cardinals went a entire homestand of six games or more without an error since 2008.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) is set to make his third rehab start Sunday for AA Springfield, with a projected pitch cap at 70 pitches. (Updated Aug. 18)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday morning at Busch Stadium. He will likely repeat that workout Monday, depending on how he recovers and also a significant moment in his life. His wife Taylor and Matz are expecting the birth of their first child this weekend. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.19)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez (forearm) was set to return to rehab assignments soon after an illness caused a setback in his return to the Cardinals. He played four games before falling ill and will return with intention on playing the outfield. Oli Marmol has indicated his rehab is not only health oriented, but performance based. (Updated Aug. 16)

RHP Drew VerHagen underwent hip surgery and will not return this season. He had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Who's Next

Game 2 at Arizona: RHP Dakota Hudson vs Madison Bumgarner

Game 3 at Arizona: Jose Quintana vs Merrill Kelly

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series in the Arizona dessert, taking on the Diamondbacks. They then head to Wrigley Field for another five game series before returning home to host the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.