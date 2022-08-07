First Pitch: Cardinals seek first-ever sweep over the New York Yankees

First pitch is 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

In a battle of two of the most historic franchises in baseball, fans have the opportunity to see the Cardinals do something they have never done before: sweep the New York Yankees.

The Yankees swept the Cardinals twice, once in 2003 at the old Yankee Stadium and again in the newly built Yankee Stadium in 2017, but never have the Cardinal managed to take a series against the Bronx Bombers.

Adam Wainwright takes the mound; he has won his last two starts, going into seven innings both times and allowing just one run. Yadier Molina is catching, and the two will inch closer to the all-time appearances record, with this game marking their 318 start together.

Brendan Donovan will get a rare start as the designated hitter, batting second in the lineup. The versatile Donovan has been a useful tool in his rookie campaign because of his ability to play various defensive positions. After cooling off a hot start to the season, Donovan has found consistency, hitting .333 over the last 14 days and .429 over the last week.

Lineups

CARDINALS (59-48)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Brendan Donovan, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Lars Nootbaar, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Yankees (70-37)

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Matt Carpenter, DH

4. Josh Donaldson, 3B

5. Gleyber Torres, 2B

6. Andrew Benintendi, LF

7. Aaron Hicks, CF

8. Jose Trevino, C

9. Marwin Gonzalez, SS

P: Frankie Montas, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA): Since allowing seven runs in his first start after the All-Star break, veteran Wainwright has been unstoppable, carrying a 10 inning shutout streak into this game. Waino is looking to get his first win against the New York Yankees in his second career start, the Bombers are one of three teams he's never earned a win against (Baltimore and Texas).

RHP Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.18 ERA): The crown jewel of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, Montas will be making his first start in pinstripes after being traded from Oakland on Aug. 2. The seventh year pitcher has not pitched past the fifth inning since June 28, tallying just nine total innings over three starts.

Wild Card

The Cardinals hosted their largest crowd ever at Busch Stadium III Saturday night, with an attendance of 48,581. The total is the most for any regular season, post season or All-Star game. It also represents the largest crowd at a sporting event in the stadium's history. The largest event attendance at Busch was 52,273 for a U2 concert in 2011.

Paul Goldschmidt announced he intends to join teammate Nolan Arenado in playing for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next March. Goldschmidt was on the 2017 team that won gold.

Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has returned to St. Louis to begin his throwing program as he progresses to a return to pitching. (Updated Aug. 6)

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on IL with a forearm strain suffered when making a throw to the plate. He has begun taking batting practice swings and throwing, the club is evaluating whether a rehab assignment in AAA is needed or if he can return as a hitter before being able to play the field. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season ending hip surgery soon, he had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. (Updated Aug. 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball; after evaluation it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament. There is no timetable for his return and he will be reevaluated on a week to week basis. (Updated Aug. 4)

Up Next

The Cardinals hit the road for a short trip to the Rocky Mountains, playing the Colorado Rockies for three games before returning home to face their NL Central division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Mondays Post-Dispatch.