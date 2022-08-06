First Pitch: Cardinals seek first series win vs. Yankees since '05 in Jordan Montgomery's debut

First pitch is 6:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Hot off their first win against the New York Yankees since 2014, the Cardinals will go for their first series win against the Bronx Bombers since 2005, and first ever at Busch Stadium 3. To reach that goal, Oli Marmol has tabbed the newly acquired starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to start against his former team.

After missing some time due to leg problems Tyler O'Neill is once again in the lineup, his third time in three games he has started in left field. O'Neill's injured leg was no problem in Friday night's win, as he went first to home on a Paul DeJong double and wound up serving as the game's winning run.

Corey Dickerson will get the start at DH and hit sixth. Tommy Edman was a late scratch, with Nolan Gorman replacing him at second base and in the second slot in the lineup.

Yadier Molina gets the start behind home plate and will hit eighth in Montgomery's maiden voyage as a Cardinal. Molina also caught deadline addition Jose Quintana's first start as a Cardinal.

Lineups

CARDINALS (58-48) (Updated to reflect change at 4:17)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Corey Dickerson, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Jordan Montgomery , LHP

Yankees (70-37)

1. DJ LeMahieu, 1B

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Josh Donaldson, 3B

4. Gleyber Torres, 2B

5. Matt Carpenter, DH

6. Aaron Hicks, LF

7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

8. Tim Locastro, CF

9. Kyle Higashioka, C

P: Domingo German, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.69 ERA): Montgomery is set to make his Cardinals debut. With the Yankees, "Gumby" has a streak of 18 straight starts where he completed the fifth inning or more. Despite that strong track record, New York was just 9-12 in his 21 starts.

RHP Domingo German (1-1, 6.39 ERA): The 30-year-old Dominican righty has struggled to remain on the field the last few seasons, missing most of 2020 due a suspension and then the beginning of 2022 with a shoulder impingement. German has made appearances at three different minor league levels the last two months to get back on the majors. In his three starts in the big leagues this year, he has struggled, giving up nine runs over 12 innings.

Wild Card

Yadier Molina needs just one more hit to surpass 1,000 at Busch Stadium III, which would make him just the 73rd player with 1,000 hits at any one park and just the second catcher to do so after Yogi Berra (1,042 at Yankee Stadium).

Paul Goldschmidt announced he intends to join teammate Nolan Arenado in playing for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next March. Goldschmidt was on the 2017 team that won gold.

Injury Report

1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on IL with a forearm strain suffered when making a throw to the plate. He has begun taking batting practice swings and throwing, the club is evaluating whether a rehab assignment in AAA is needed or if he can return as a hitter before being able to play the field. (Updated August 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen will undergo season ending hip surgery, the righty had been on the IL with a right hip impingement. He will undergo the proceedure soon. (Updated August 4)

Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. after evaluation it was decided he will not need season-ending surgery and will rehab the torn ligament, there is no timetable for his return and will be reevaluated on a week to week basis. (Updated August 4)

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-day IL, meaning he would not be available until late August at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

Who's Next

Sunday vs. the New York Yankees: Adam Wainwright vs. Frankie Montas (First start as a Yankee)

Up Next

The New York Yankees come to town for a weekend series at Busch Stadium, their first since 2014. The Cardinals will play nine of their next 12 games at Busch Stadium, welcoming the aforementioned Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over that stretch.

