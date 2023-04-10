First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Coors Field.

The Cardinals have adjusted their lineup to help combat Coors Field's reputation as a hitters park. The Rockies' home field also has one of the larger outfield spaces in baseball and thus emphasizes strong outfield range and defense.

So Dylan Carlson will start in centerfield for the Cardinals. Carlson's defense is considered superior to Tyler O'Neill's, as O'Neill is still learning the position and has shown signs of struggle early in the season. Rookie Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson will flank Carlson in right and left field, respectively.

Paul Goldschmidt will be the DH, sparing him from fielding duties for a half day off. Goldschmidt has seen Coors Field frequently, as he used to play in the NL West for the Arizona Diamondbacks; he has hit 18 home runs there, tied for the most of any visiting ballpark.

Brendan Donovan will hit in the leadoff position and play first base. With that switch, Nolan Gorman will slide from third base to his more natural second base. Gorman's left-handed swing and past success against today's Rockies starter, German Marquez, made his inclusion in the lineup vital. In six games against Marquez, Gorman has hit two home runs and six RBIs.

Lineups

CARDINALS (3-6)

1. Brendan Donovan, 1B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Rockies (4-6)

1. Jurickson Profar, LF

2. Charlie Blackmon, DH

3. Kris Bryant, RF

4. CJ Cron, 1B

5. Elias Diaz, C

6. Elehuris Montero, 3B

7. Yonathan Daza, CF

8. Alan Trejo, 2B

9. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

P: German Marquez, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA): Matz was one of two Cardinals starters to pitch into the sixth inning in his first start, allowing four runs on 10 hits against the Atlanta Braves. It will be vital that Matz continues his traditional ground ball pitching today.

RHP German Marquez (1-1, 4.76 ERA): Like many of Colorado's pitchers, German Marquez excels at creating ground balls, owning a 50% ground ball rate. In eight career starts against the Cardinals, Marquez is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA.

Injury report

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) will move his rehab assignment from Low-A Palm Beach to Class AAA Memphis. Updated April 9.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) has been placed on the 15-day IL after he was removed from Friday's game. An MRI of his elbow showed no structural damage. The team will spend several days evaluating how the strain in his forearm recovers with rest before determining the next treatment. Updated April 9.

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) traveled with the team for the trip to Milwaukee and Colorado. He will test his hitting progression today. Updated April 7.

Adam Wainwright (groin) completed a 33-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium and responded well to the increased intensity. He will likely repeat that workout Tuesday. If that goes well, his next appearance could be on a rehab assignment. Updated April 9.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started progressing in his throwing program. He has yet to pitch off of a mound but is expected to do so soon. Updated April 8.

Future probable starters

Tuesday vs. Colorado: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs. Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Wednesday vs Colorado: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. Jose Urena (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Thursday vs Pittsburgh: Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. TBA

Up next

The Cardinals continue their first road trip of the season in Colorado with two more games before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game weekend series.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online later Monday, and also in the pages of Tuesday's Post-Dispatch.

