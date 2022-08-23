First Pitch: Cardinals shake up lineup, put in fresh legs for second half of doubleheader

First pitch of game two is 7:05 p.m. at Chicago's Wrigley Field

After having their eight-game win streak snapped in game one of the doubleheader, the Cardinals will turn to starter Jake Woodford as they try to split Tuesday's twin billing against the Cubs.

With Yadier Molina starting in game one of the series, Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate in the day's final game. Knizner has been solid in his last five starts, hitting .294 with an OPS of .782.

Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill did not get starts in game one, but were called upon to pinch hit in the ninth inning. Both will start game two.

Edman will start at shortstop, giving Paul DeJong his first game off since returning to the majors. Donovan will slide to third base and give Arenado a half-day off, making him the designated hitter. O'Neill will start in his centerfield, the second time he has done so this week and third time this season.

Lineups

CARDINALS (70-52)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Brendan Donovan, 3B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

Cubs (53-69)

1. Nick Madrigal, 2B

2. Ian Happ, LF

3. Seiya Suzuki, RF

4. Franmil Reyes, DH

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Patrick Wisdom, 1B

7. PJ Higgins, C

8. Nelson Velazquez, CF

9. Christopher Morel, 3B

P: RHP Adrian Sampson

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (2-0, 2.66 ERA): Making his first start of the season for the Cardinals, Woodford has been effective in his limited opportunities with the big club. Primarily used as a as a last resort, Woodford has not allowed a run in his last four appearances. He has made 10 starts with AAA Memphis this season.

RHP Adrian Sampson (1-3, 3.51 ERA): Making his 11th start for the Cubs this season, Sampson has been consistent in his performances. Averaging five innings per start, the righty has pitched 4-5-6 innings in nine of ten starts.

Wild Card

Albert Pujols tied Barry Bonds for most pitchers homered off of with 499 different pitchers in his 7th inning blast off Drew Smyly last night. Looking to break the record, he has not homered off of rookie starter Javier Assad. He has one homer off game two starter Adrian Sampson.

The Cardinals have not been swept in a double-header this season. Splitting or winning each of their previous four twin billings.

Transactions

LHP Matt Liberatore has been selected as the additional 27th man on the roster for the double header and has been recalled from AAA Memphis, he joined the club on the taxi squad yesterday and could be used to start in game two of the double-header.

The Cardinals re-signed veteran LHP T. J. McFarland to a minor-league contract. He had been removed from the roster earlier this month. McFarland will report to Class AAA Memphis.

RHP Ryan Helsley was removed from the paternity list, and placed on the restricted list. Per MLB rules a player may only be on the paternity list for more than one but less than three games.



Injury Report

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start Friday for Class AAA Memphis in what could be his final rehab appearance before returning to the majors. His target will be 80 pitches. He struck out seven in his start for Class AA Springfield on Sunday, and he continues to recover well on days after pushing his pitch count higher. (Updated Aug. 23)

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, recovered well, and will repeat that workout Wednesday at a higher intensity. There is no timetable for a rehab appearance as of yet. (Updated Aug.23)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Who's next

Thursday at Chicago: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals play five games at Wrigley Field, including a doubleheader, before returning home to host the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.